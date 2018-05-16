Fred & Flo Bottle And Teat Brush

Product Description
- Fred and Flo Bottle and Teat Brush
- BPA Free (icon)
- Specially designed curved brush head to effectively clean all types of bottles and teats. The fold away teat brush is perfect for tackling those hard to reach areas. • Strong bristles • Fold away teat brush • Dishwasher safe (top rack only)
Information
Produce of
Produced in Thailand
Preparation and Usage
- Directions for use: Before each use check carefully. Throw away at the first sign of damage or weakness. Wash in warm soapy water and rinse in clean water. Do not clean with solvents or harsh chemicals. Storage: Do not leave in direct sunlight or near a source of heat. Do not store with or allow to come into contact with solvents or harsh chemicals. Before each use check carefully that the bristles are securely fixed to the brush and free from defects and foreign particles. Discard when bristles are worn. Keep all components not in use out of children’s reach. Warnings: For adult use only. This is not a toy. Before each use check carefully that the bristles are securely fixed to the brush and free from defects and foreign particles. Discard when bristles are worn. Keep all components not in use out of children’s reach.
- Do not clean or allow to come into contact with solvents or harsh chemicals.
Recycling info
Blister. Widely Recycled Card. Widely Recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
1
