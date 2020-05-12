Tommee Tippee Super-Steam Advanced Electric Steriliser White

Product Description
- Super-Steam Advanced Electric Steriliser
- Tommee Tippee Advanced steam steriliser helps eliminate harmful bacteria that can build up in bottles and feeding accessories.
- Add cold water to the base
- Load the tray with up to 6 bottles, teats and feeding accessories
- Replace the lid and press the start button
- Feed-ready bottles, teats and accessories available in minutes
- Cancel button stops sterilisation process at any time, so you can add forgotten items and start again
- Fast, fuss-free sterilising.
- The less time you spend cleaning and preparing bottles the better.
- Sterilise up to 6 bottles in just 5 minutes with the Tommee Tippee advanced steam steriliser.
- Natural steam envelopes every surface, killing germs that may linger in bottles, teats, breast pumps and other accessories.
- It's the quick and easy way to protect your baby's tiny tummy from harmful bacteria.
- Happy feeding!
- Space for 6 bottles plus teats, soothers and breast pump accessories
- New stackable tray can also be used as drying rack for easy cleaning
- New easy-lift handles keep hands free of steam
- New Easy-clean stainless steel base
- Fits most bottles, soothers and breast pump accessories - removable tray for tall bottles
- Auto shut off for safety
- Fill level indicates the right amount of water
- One button start - just add water, load and switch on
- Contents stay sterile for 24 hours*, perfect for overnight feeds
- Time saver
- Baby bottles, teats, soothers and breast pumps will stay sterile for up to 24 hours if the lid is unopened*. Perfect for night time feeds. Turn on steriliser before you go to bed and have bottles ready for those overnight feeds
- Water left on your bottles, teats, or soothers is sterile too, so no need to dry!
- *The steriliser has a 5 minute sterilising phase. When the cycle is finished either remove bottles and accessories or leave the lid closed and the contents will remain sterile for up to 24 hours.
- De-scale me!
- Hard water after 14 days, medium water after 21 days, and soft water after 28 days, or sooner if you notice limescale on me
