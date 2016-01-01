By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Lansinoh Breastmilk Storage Bags X25

Lansinoh Breastmilk Storage Bags X25
  • Breastmilk Storage Bags for freezing and storing breastmilk
  • Stores frozen breastmilk safely for up to 6 months
  • Leak proof with secure double seal
  • Pack includes 25 storage bags
  • We would be delighted to hear from you, whether you want to learn more about our products or find out about breastfeeding in general. Please visit us at: www.lansinoh.co.uk
  • The Lansinoh Breastmilk Storage Bags make storing, warming and transporting your breastmilk easy and convenient for you.
  • Reinforced side seams with double zipper seal to ensure no loss of breastmilk. Each bag had a tab above the fill area to eliminate potential puncture of the bag.
  • Lansinoh Breastmilk Storage Bags have been developed specifically for the freezer, and when stored flat, take up less space and defrost quicker.
  • The medical grade bags are produced without using plasticisers, meaning there is no risk of any harmful substances leaking into your breastmilk.
  • Also try:
  • NaturalWave™ Breastmilk Feeding bottle
  • Clinically designed to reduce nipple confusion
  • Available in 160ml and 240ml, with slow, medium and fast flow teat sizes available
  • Compatible with Lansinoh Pumps
  • Also try:
  • 2 in 1 Double Electric Breast Pump
  • 2 breast pumps in 1
  • Use as a single or a double breast pump
  • 3 pumping styles that can be tailored to maximize milk production and comfort
  • 8 suction levels within each pumping style for hospital grade customisation
  • Pre-sterilised, food safe polyethylene
  • Leak proof, with two zippers for a secure seal
  • Convenient write-on tab above fill area to eliminate potential puncture
  • Tissue pack dispenser for easy access and storage

Made in Thailand

Carton. Recyclable

  • Lansinoh Laboratories, Inc,
  • Ground Floor,
  • Mayesbrook House,
  • Lawnswood Business Park,
  • Redvers Close,
  • Leeds,

25 x Storage Bags

Really useful

5 stars

Really pleased I decided to buy these storage bags - being a new mum it's hard to know what is best to use, and if you are getting a good deal, so these have made life easier.

hoping to use when feeding

4 stars

I got this a month ago, not used yet as not yet had baby but friend recommended

Good product

5 stars

I have used a few of these so far and have found them to be good quality and easy to use. However I don't trust them to stand up alone because they don't!

Lansinoh Breast Milk Storage Bags

5 stars

I bought this last month and impressed with the quality of these storage bags.

Great product!

5 stars

I bought these as I have used them in the past. The bags are quite strong and they have a really good seal which is important for preventing leaks. I would definitely recommend these.

Perfect for storage of breast milk.

4 stars

I bought these to express breast milk as I was going to a wedding. I had no problems at all with freezing and defrosting. Also easy to travel with. Will definitely use again if needed. Delivery was also efficient as I used click and collect.

So easy to use. !

5 stars

I brought these to try them out because I wanted to store my breast milk in the freezer and I was running out of bottles and containers ! These are perfect . They are pre sterilised so all you have to do is write the date and volume on the bag pour your milk straight in after you have exspressed , do up using the zip loc feature and Pop in the freezer . I just take out what I need about half an hour / hour before I go out to defrost . ! So easy ! I highly recommend this product .

Practical

4 stars

I purchased these as a first time breastfeeding mum and found them useful for storing expressed milk. Only negative is that they seem a bit wasteful as have to throw away after one use.

Exactly as described

5 stars

Bought these to use for storing breast milk as was running out of bottles to use and they are great for using with pump and just placing in fridge and don't take up to much space

Happy With Purchase

5 stars

Used these when I was expressing away from home. Did not freeze, so cannot comment on problems people have had when using them for freezing. Seemed sturdy enough to keep the milk stored whilst I was transporting it.

