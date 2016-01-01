Lansinoh Breastmilk Storage Bags X25

Really useful
Really pleased I decided to buy these storage bags - being a new mum it's hard to know what is best to use, and if you are getting a good deal, so these have made life easier.
hoping to use when feeding
I got this a month ago, not used yet as not yet had baby but friend recommended
Good product
I have used a few of these so far and have found them to be good quality and easy to use. However I don't trust them to stand up alone because they don't!
Lansinoh Breast Milk Storage Bags
I bought this last month and impressed with the quality of these storage bags.
Great product!
I bought these as I have used them in the past. The bags are quite strong and they have a really good seal which is important for preventing leaks. I would definitely recommend these.
Perfect for storage of breast milk.
I bought these to express breast milk as I was going to a wedding. I had no problems at all with freezing and defrosting. Also easy to travel with. Will definitely use again if needed. Delivery was also efficient as I used click and collect.
So easy to use. !
I brought these to try them out because I wanted to store my breast milk in the freezer and I was running out of bottles and containers ! These are perfect . They are pre sterilised so all you have to do is write the date and volume on the bag pour your milk straight in after you have exspressed , do up using the zip loc feature and Pop in the freezer . I just take out what I need about half an hour / hour before I go out to defrost . ! So easy ! I highly recommend this product .
Practical
I purchased these as a first time breastfeeding mum and found them useful for storing expressed milk. Only negative is that they seem a bit wasteful as have to throw away after one use.
Exactly as described
Bought these to use for storing breast milk as was running out of bottles to use and they are great for using with pump and just placing in fridge and don't take up to much space
Happy With Purchase
Used these when I was expressing away from home. Did not freeze, so cannot comment on problems people have had when using them for freezing. Seemed sturdy enough to keep the milk stored whilst I was transporting it.