Tommee Tippee Perfect Prepared Filter

5(174)Write a review
Tommee Tippee Perfect Prepared Filter
£ 11.80
£11.80/each

Product Description

  • Replacement Filter
  • Removes impurities in the water
  • Lasts up to 3 months*
  • For use with the Tommee Tippee Closer to Nature Perfect Prep machine
  • Getting enough sleep is a real challenge for many parents. But it's so important to our wellbeing and our ability to parent on.
  • Perfect Prep Day and Night from Tommee Tippee is a dream machine to help you do just that. Not only does it prep the perfect bottle in two minutes, it's also sleep friendly with added features specifically designed to make night feeding so much easier. The Tommee Tippee Perfect Prep Day and Night machine - making bottle feeding a dream right around the clock.
  • Anti-Bacterial Filter
  • Your Perfect Prep Day and Night is designed for use with water straight from the tap. The unique filtration membrane removes bacteria and other contaminants that can be found in water, ensuring your water is clean and safe to make a bottle feed, just like boiled water from your kettle.
  • Guaranteed to remove bacteria
  • These are genuine Tommee Tippee anti-bacterial filters for your Perfect Prep machine. We only recommend you use Tommee Tippee Anti-Bacterial filters with the Perfect Prep Machine. Do not use other brands of filters. The filter may look a lot like other water filters but inside is a unique filtration membrane to remove bacteria and other contaminants that can sometimes be found in water.
  • Filter Warning System
  • Watch out for the solid red light on the digital screen of the Perfect Prep Machine - it's an early warning that you will need a new filter soon. The filter is expected to last up to 3 months.*
  • Black Particles
  • Small particles of carbon may be in the bag or on the surface of your filter, they are food grade certified and pose no harm to your little one.
  • Sterilised Filters
  • The filters in this pack have been sterilised and are certified to food grade - please do not open until they are needed.
  • Step 3
  • This filter is intended to filter drinking water only. Do not put water of unknown quality into this product. Water is a food stuff, please use the filtered water within 1-2 days
  • Lasts up to 3 months*
  • *Based on the consumer preparing 6x 9oz feeds per day
  • Every moment you share with your baby is special.
  • But when your baby is hungry and demanding a bottle, things can change from happy to stressful very quickly!
  • Our Closer to Nature Perfect Prep machine makes life easier for both of you by delivering a fresh bottle at body temperature in under two minutes.
  • The perfect way to save time and tears!
  • 50 Years Expertise
  • Materials listing: polypropylene and carbon.
  • For use with the closer to nature perfect prep™ machine
  • Lasts up to 3 months

Information

Produce of

Made in China

Preparation and Usage

  • Please read and retain this important information for future reference.
  • Instructions for use with Perfect Prep
  • Priming your new filter
  • Only ever handle the filter by holding it by the blue cap.
  • Remove the filter from packaging.
  • Remove the sticker from the top of the filter.
  • Fill a bowl with cold tap water.
  • Submerge the filter in water and gently agitate until the bubbles stop.
  • Your filter is now ready to fit into the water hopper.
  • Instructions
  • 1 Replace your filter when the filter replacement warning light flashes.
  • 2 Remove the bottle stand and place a container under the spout. Press the cleaning mode button for 2 seconds to empty the tank.
  • 3 Remove and dispose of the old filter.
  • 4 Follow cleaning steps found in your Perfect Prep instruction leaflet.
  • 5 Lock new filter in place in the hopper.
  • 6 Fill the hopper with cold water and wait for the tank empty warning light to go out.
  • 7 Press the filter volume reset button for 2 seconds to clear the memory.
  • 8 Place a bottle under the spout. Set dial to 4oz. With the container under the spout, press the start button. A red light will flash, hot water will be dispensed.
  • 9 Press the start button again. A green light will flash and more water will be dispensed to finish the cycle. Discard the dispensed water.
  • 10 Re-fit the bottle stand, the machine is ready to use.
  • Care and use
  • The filter in this pack has been sterilised and is certified as food grade - please do not open until its needed.
  • Always ensure good hygiene by washing your hands and work surfaces before handling the water filter.
  • Water is a foodstuff, please use the filtered water within 1-2 days.
  • Dispose of your filter in general household waste.
  • This product is intended to filter drinking water only. Do not put water of unknown quality into this product.
  • Instructions for use with Perfect Prep day & night
  • Priming your new filter
  • Only ever handle the filter by holding it by the blue cap.
  • Remove the filter from packaging.
  • Remove the sticker from the top of the filter.
  • Fill a bowl with cold tap water.
  • Submerge the filter in water and gently agitate until the bubbles stop.
  • Your filter is now ready to fit into the water hopper.
  • Instructions
  • Press and hold the forward button for 3 seconds, then release. The gear icon will appear.
  • Scroll across to 'Fit new filter' using the forward button.
  • Press centre button and then follow the directions on your digital screen.

Name and address

  • Mayborn Group,
  • Northumberland Business Park West,
  • Cramlington,
  • Northumberland,
  • NE23 7RH,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Any questions? Visit our website tommeetippee.com
  • Jackel International Limited trading as:
  • Mayborn Group,
  • Northumberland Business Park West,
  • Cramlington,
  • Northumberland,
  • NE23 7RH,
  • UK.

Net Contents

1 x Replacement Filter

174 Reviews

Average of 4.9 stars

Help other customers like you

Perfect as always

5 stars

These are amazing, simple to install do the job exactly as they should. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Easy to fit

5 stars

Easy to identify packaging, nice and compact. Instructions are simple enough to follow, no issues putting the filter into the prep machine. We tend to do a clean at the same time. I like that the filter is for both types of prep machine too [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Does it's job perfectly

5 stars

I bought this item as we have the Tommee Tippee perfect prep machine. As with all parents hygiene is paramount for your little one. We do combination feeds topping up with bottles so use the machine daily. I've bought other brand filters but found they didn't fit perfectly. These slotted straight in with a tight fit which gives me the assurance the water will be safe for our 4 month old. Definitely recommend worth the extra money. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

The perfect prep machine filter

5 stars

The Tommee Tippee filters are great for the perfect prep machines. It arrived well packaged in an individually sealed bag and boxed. It was very easy to fit into the machine following the instructions. The water takes some time to run through the filter to be able to use the prep machine, but this suggests to me that it’s doing its job of filtering the water sufficiently. Having used the filter with the machine for a while now, we have no complaints. Its great value for money, does the job it should do and lasts for around 3 months per filter. Overall, an excellent product [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great product

5 stars

It’s easy and simple to fit within the perfect Prep machine. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Excellent - really easy to use

5 stars

Sometimes when you have to undertake maintenance on a product it’s tricky but this was so easy to use and change [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great item

5 stars

I am so happy with how easy the tommee tippee perfect prep water filter is to use. The instructions are easy to understand. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Easy to change

5 stars

Really easy to swap over and it does make a massive difference to the quality of water, I opened up the previous one and was surprised at how much it filters out! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Simple to install

5 stars

I brought the replacement filter for my perfect prep machine and I couldn't be happier, it is so easy to replace the filter on the prep machine by simply taking the old out, run a cleaning cycle on the machine then pop the new filter in and best of all the filter can last for up to 3 months dependant on the amount of use. Great quality product at a great price :) [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great product

5 stars

The Tommee Tippee filters are great for the perfect prep machines. It arrived well packaged in an individually sealed bag and boxed. It was very easy to fit into the machine following the instructions. The water takes a while to run through the filter to be able to use the prep machine, but this suggests to me that it’s doing its job of filtering the water sufficiently. Having used the filter with the machine for a while now, we have no complaints. Its great value for money, does the job it should do and lasts for around 3 months per filter. Overall, an excellent product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 174 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

