Supporting charities and communities

Our charity partnerships give us the opportunity to help people when they need it most. From our long-running support of Cancer Research UK, the British Heart Foundation and Diabetes UK, to all of our work with local food and anti-poverty charities – we’re proud to back communities across the UK

Celebrating 20 years of partnership

Our partnership with Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life started in 2002. Since then, hundreds of thousands of our colleagues and customers have taken part in Race for Life events across the UK. And as a result, we've contributed millions to support the charity's life-saving research

Donate to Race for Life
Donate Clubcard vouchers

Good chemistry

Giving just £5 can help beat cancer sooner. You could kit out one of Cancer Research UK's groundbreaking research labs with the essential chemicals they need - the bread and butter of day-to-day experiments

Early detection

Giving £15 could help tackle early diagnosis and prevention. You could cover the cost of a visitor seeking health information at one of Cancer Research UK's mobile awareness units. That way, you're helping them reduce their risk of cancer and go to the doctor early

Support a trial

£30 can help improve treatments for patients with lung cancer by covering the cost of a trial for a day. Finding out if radiotherapy will pack more of a punch to cancer cells can help stop the disease coming back after surgery

Health charity partnerships

We aim to inspire, empower and support colleagues, customers and their families to make healthier choices

How your donations help

As well as helping to raise awareness, we're raising funds to support important research

Diabetes UK

Diabetes UK's vision is a world where diabetes can do no harm. They're leading the fight against the UK's biggest and growing health crisis

Cancer Research UK

Cancer Research UK's vision is to prevent, control and cure cancer, with 3 in 4 patients surviving their cancer by 2034

British Heart Foundation

The BHF raise money to fund research that saves and improves lives, and support people affected by heart and circulatory diseases

Give a little help

Together, we can raise millions of pounds to help save and improve lives

Donate Clubcard vouchersDonate an amount

Food charity partnerships

We work closely with food banks and local charities to help feed people in local communities

Community Food Connection scheme

We're working with FareShare, a leading food redistribution charity, to donate surplus food from our stores. We currently donate 2 million meals a month

Find out more

How you can help

Our annual November food collection takes place in stores across the country. And in 2020, we topped up food donations with an extra 20% in cash. If you missed it, don't worry - there are still ways you can make a difference:

FareShare

Your donations help FareShare get food to communities who need it - just £1 provides enough food for 4 meals

Donate Clubcard vouchersDonate an amount

The Trussell Trust

The Trussell Trust supports food banks across the UK. Your donations can help everyone have access to a hunger-free future

Donate Clubcard vouchersDonate an amount