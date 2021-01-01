Supporting charities and communities

Our charity partnerships give us the opportunity to help people when they need it most. From our long-running support of Cancer Research UK, the British Heart Foundation and Diabetes UK, to all of our work with local food and anti-poverty charities – we’re proud to back communities across the UK
Our partnership with Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life started in 2002. Since then, hundreds of thousands of our colleagues and customers have taken part in Race for Life events across the UK. And as a result, we've contributed millions to support the charity's life-saving research
Giving just £5 can help beat cancer sooner. You could kit out one of Cancer Research UK's groundbreaking research labs with the essential chemicals they need - the bread and butter of day-to-day experiments
Giving £15 could help tackle early diagnosis and prevention. You could cover the cost of a visitor seeking health information at one of Cancer Research UK's mobile awareness units. That way, you're helping them reduce their risk of cancer and go to the doctor early
£30 can help improve treatments for patients with lung cancer by covering the cost of a trial for a day. Finding out if radiotherapy will pack more of a punch to cancer cells can help stop the disease coming back after surgery
We aim to inspire, empower and support colleagues, customers and their families to make healthier choices
As well as helping to raise awareness, we're raising funds to support important research
Diabetes UK's vision is a world where diabetes can do no harm. They're leading the fight against the UK's biggest and growing health crisis
Cancer Research UK's vision is to prevent, control and cure cancer, with 3 in 4 patients surviving their cancer by 2034
The BHF raise money to fund research that saves and improves lives, and support people affected by heart and circulatory diseases
We work closely with food banks and local charities to help feed people in local communities
Our annual November food collection takes place in stores across the country. And in 2020, we topped up food donations with an extra 20% in cash. If you missed it, don't worry - there are still ways you can make a difference: