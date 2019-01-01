Privacy policy and cookies

Great value school uniform

Kit your kids out with our future-proof school uniform, made to save you time and money. Everything from our shirts to our skirts are ready for all the lunchtime spills, hat-trick celebrations and inches they grow

The best in class

Shirts – 2 pack from £3.50

Trousers – 2 pack from £7

Polo shirts — 2 pack from £2.50

More for your money

100 Day Guarantee

Enjoy peace of mind with our 100-day guarantee, so if your child wears out their uniform quicker than you'd like, we’ll exchange it. It doesn't stop there, all of our school uniform has special finishing touches to make things a little easier for you, from reinforced trouser knees to scuff resistant shoes

Teflon™ stain repel

Easy iron shirts

Adjustable waist

Secure hem

From£8

Cardigans — 2 pack

From£10

Jumpers — 2 pack

From£6

Sweatshirts — 2 pack

Girls' clothing

Girls' shirts

Our comfy cotton blend shirts are brilliantly bright and made to stay that way

Girls' uniform size guide

Slim fit 2 pack from £3.50 | Revere collar 2 pack from £3 | Pin tuck 2 pack from £5

Girls' trousers

From classroom to playground, this durable range will last and last

Girls' uniform size guide

Stretch from £6 | Grey jersey 2 pack from £6 | Navy 2 pack from £7

Girls' skirts

Our A+ range of skirts come in a variety of smart styles for all ages and stages

Girls' uniform size guide

Kilt 2 pack from £8 | Skater 2 pack from £6 | Pleated from £5

Visit your nearest store and stock up now

Boys' clothing

Boys' shirts

They'll be looking smart and feeling great in whichever fit suits them best

Boys' uniform size guide

Regular 2 pack from £3.50 | Slim fit 2 pack from £3.50 | Stretch 2 pack from £5

Boys' trousers

Our boys' trousers will last the test of time (and playground antics)

Boys' uniform size guide

Skinny 2 pack £9 | Slim 2 pack from £7 | Regular 2 pack from £7

Keep busy feet looking smart

Check out our handy checklist to plan your visit

Download checklist

Find stationery and packed lunch ideas

Stock up for the new term at our School Shop

We've got quality covered with our 100-day quality guarantee

If you are not satisfied with the quality of your F&F school uniform, you can return it to a Tesco store (excluding Express stores) within 100 days with your proof of purchase for an exchange or refund. Our standard refund policy also applies and you also have additional rights to return uniform in the event it is faulty or damaged. See our returns policy for details.