Tesco Wine by the Case Closure FAQs
FAQs
- What has changed?
Tesco Wine by the Case was our online shop selling cases of wine. On 8 October, we closed the Tesco Wine by the Case website.
Although the Tesco Wine by the Case website has closed, you can still shop our wide range of wines on our groceries website as well as in-store.
- Can I still buy wine online at Tesco?
Yes, you can choose from a wide selection of single bottles of wine on our groceries website.
- Returns and refund policy
Please see our returns and refund policy for information.
- Where can I find my order history?
You can find your order history under 'My Account' on the main Tesco website for a limited time after the closure.
- Where can I find the terms and conditions for Tesco Wine by the Case?
Please see our Wine by the Case terms and conditions.
- Need a VAT invoice?
If you require a VAT invoice, please follow these steps:
- Select "My Account" on the main Tesco website
- Then select "Wine by the Case orders"
- Find the appropriate order and select "View order"
- Select "Request a VAT invoice"
Due to UK VAT law, if your request is more than 30 days since the date of the order, we will not be able to provide a VAT invoice. We are sorry for any inconvenience this may cause.