Keep your Clubcard safe

Loyalty card apps may share your details

Some companies that manage these third party apps might also sell your personal data to other organisations. There is a risk that you might get annoying emails and telephone calls which you don’t think you’ve signed up for! Tesco unfortunately has absolutely no control over this, as the other organisations you’ve shared your data with are not bound to our privacy and cookie policy, and so we can't control how these companies use your data. We strongly recommend you only share your Clubcard details with Tesco affiliated apps and websites. If in any doubt then please call our customer service team and they will be happy to advise you.