Safer online shopping

Tip: 3 of 8 Never pay using unsecured Wi-Fi connections

An unsecured Wi-Fi connection is one that you don’t need a password to use. These can be used by hackers to steal information from you once you’ve connected to the Wi-Fi network. But be careful: some hackers set up their unsecured networks to look genuine, for example like the Wi-Fi network of your hotel. Even though you have a password, you may be joining a fake network. Hackers can then access the information on your device. The best way to avoid this is to double check the name of the network you’re joining to ensure it’s genuine.