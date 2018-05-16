By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Plant based and vegetarian

Enjoy mouthwatering meat-free meals with our exclusive plant based ranges, Tesco Plant Chef and Wicked Kitchen

Check out our exclusive plant based products

Tesco Plant Chef

Get your taste buds watering with our new 100% plant based range that’s seriously big on flavour. Created with our head chef Derek Sarno, we’ve chosen delicious ingredients, from vibrant veg to hearty grains and pulses. Then spiced, grilled, seasoned or slow roasted them, so that every bite packs a tasty punch

Shop Tesco Plant Chef

Wicked Kitchen

Our premium plant based range, Wicked Kitchen, has launched more amazing meals that turn humble vegetables into the stuff of food legends. For a bold explosion of flavours that excites the senses, demolish our 100% plant based smoky jalapeño griller patties, or dive into an indulgent date and banana sticky toffee pudding

Shop Wicked Kitchen

Explore more vegan and vegetarian ranges

Ready meals

Our huge choice of vegetarian and vegan dishes means it's never been easier to go meat-free

Shop ready meals

Meat alternatives

With all the tasty vegan sausages and veggie steaks available, everyone's favourite meals are on the menu

Shop meat alternatives

Tofu

Light in taste and texture, tofu magically soaks up wonderful flavours in many Asian-inspired recipes

Shop tofu

Dairy alternatives

Find a wide selection of non-dairy cheese, yogurts and soya drinks – perfect for vegan diets

Shop dairy alternatives
