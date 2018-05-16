The 12 stars of Christmas

By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco's Martyn Lee shares his pick of the best things to fill your basket with this festive season

Martyn Lee, Tesco executive chef, product development

"Nothing makes me happier than smiling faces around the table, so Christmas is pretty much the perfect time for me."

Martyn's kitchen secrets... "I keep space in my oven free for the all-important goose-fat roast potatoes. For the turkey, I always brine mine for 24 hours with herbs and garlic before cooking. It keeps the meat delightfully succulent. After cooking you can finish it off quickly on the barbecue – I love the subtle smokiness you get, and it also makes leftover turkey sandwiches incredible."

The Christmas sandwiches

One of the first signs that Christmas is on its way. Keep it classic or try a new vegan option

Shop sandwiches

The mince pies

Try this new twist on a classic festive favourite – boozy mincemeat covered with a crunchy crumble topping

Shop mince pies

Martyn says...

"For an unusual but delicious touch, whisk a little miso into our Tesco Finest salted caramel sauce to serve alongisde."

The turkey

The Tesco Finest British Free Range Bronze Turkey, with gluten-free pork, sage and onion stuffing, is finished with a dry-cured smoky streaky bacon lattice and fragrant bouquet garni

Shop turkey

The pigs in blankets

This year, we've also got 'pigless blankets', with meat-free Cumberland-style sausages, as well as a Tesco Finest Stuffing Wreath with Pigs in Blankets & Cranberry Compote

Shop pigs in blankets

Martyn says...

"The wreath makes a great centrepiece: the delicious herby stuffing with pigs in blankets is just heavenly."

The veggie hero

Spiced winter veg wrapped in crisp filo pastry: the Tesco Finest Butternut Squash, Mushroom & Chestnut Wreath, is the perfect vegan main for two or a great side for more

Shop veggie mains

The roast

Feeding a crowd? Try the new Turkey, Gammon & Beef Roasting Trio. These succulent, boneless slow-cooked joints can be finished together in the oven in just 45 minutes

Shop roasting trio

Martyn says...

“Variety is expected in our house, and this is ideal for upping the choice and allowing everyone to curate their perfect plate.”

The pudding

Tesco Finest Christmas Tree Chocolate Pots have layers of black cherry compote, Belgian chocolate mousse and cookie crumb inside an edible chocolate pot

Shop chocolate pots

The winter warmer

A festive classic without the hassle! Infused with cinnamon, cloves and citrus, just warm our mulled wine over a gentle heat, then ladle into glasses

Shop mulled wine

The cheese

Try the star with layers of Cheddar, and lemon- and chilli-flavoured Red Leicester for extra fun. And who can resist dunking bread into a baked Camembert, topped with caramelised onion and balsamic glaze?

Shop cheese

Martyn says...

"When choosing cheese, double on family favourites (blue for me!), but make sure you've got a variety of strengths and textures too."

The party food

With 3 for 2 across chilled party food, you can mix and match between the everyday and Tesco Finest ranges – both have vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free options, and all cook conveniently at the same oven temperature

Shop party food

Martyn says...

“Straight-to-oven with easy-to-follow timings, our party food range is developed with busy days in mind, for more time to enjoy!"

The family fun

Kids will love these adorable treats! The Elf Fairy Cake Kit is perfect for festive family baking, while the cute strawberry-flavoured Pig in a Blanket Chocolate makes a great stocking filler

Shop sweet treats

The showstopper

Chocolate and orange sponge, clementine jam and chocolate ganache: the Tesco Finest Belgian Chocolate & Clementine Cake is sure to bring the wow-factor!

Shop chocolate & clementine cake
