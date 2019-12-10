By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Mulled Wine 75Cl

Tesco Mulled Wine 75Cl
£ 2.75
£2.75/75cl

Offer

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

  • Sugars12.3g
    14%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 356kJ / 85kcal

Product Description

  • Mulled Wine
  • Mulled Wine alc 8%vol
  • FRONT LABEL WATCHSTRAP:Sweet and fruity with subtle spicy flavours BACK OF PACK: Blended with cinnamon, clove and citrus fruits to give a rich aromatic Mulled Wine with warming, spicy notes. Warm slowly in a saucepan over a gentle heat. Avoid boiling as this will spoil the rich, spicy flavours.
  • Sweet & fruity
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Sodium Metabisulphite.

Allergy Information

  • Contains sulphites. Contains Sulphites.

Tasting Notes

  • Blended with cinnamon, cloves and citrus fruits to give a rich, aromatic Mulled Wine with warming spicy notes

Alcohol Units

6.0

ABV

8% vol

Country

United Kingdom

Alcohol Type

Wine

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Store in a cool, dark place.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., Bottled in the U.K.

Number of uses

Bottle contains 6 glasses

Recycling info

Bottle. Glass - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Bottled and produced by:
  • Continental Wine & Food Ltd,
  • Trafalgar Mills,
  • Leeds Road,
  • Huddersfield,
  • HD2 1YY,

Return to

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100ml:Per 125ml glass:
Energy 356kJ / 85kcal445kJ / 106kcal
Bottle contains 6 glasses--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

26 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Great buy, great taste!

5 stars

This is the best tasting ready made mulled wine I have tasted. I bought my first bottle purely by chance and have bought a few more since then ready for Christmas parties.

Simply devine

5 stars

Simply devine

Great warm up drink.

5 stars

wonderful on a cold evening.

Misleading website details.

2 stars

It tastes fine but it is not 10% alcohol as advertised on the website, on the bottle it says 8%. Misleading? This probably means that it's full of sugar.

Dont buy this one

1 stars

Very disappointing. This tasted like a normal bottle of wine - no spice taste or richness at all. There are far better mulled wines out there at the same price.

You know christmas is near when the mulled wine hi

5 stars

You know christmas is near when the mulled wine hits the shelves .This is as good as i have tasted and i fully recommend it.

Really nice and Christmas-ey

5 stars

Good, fruity, rich and seasonal. Nice combo of spices and a good strength at 10% abv. Very nice early start to Christmas

Consistent

5 stars

Consistently good quality and great value. Our customers love it.

Mulled wine for Christmas

4 stars

Bought this wine to give to my team at work to get them in the Christmas spirit. It went down a treat. I was able to heat up the wine in plastic containers at work for around 7 minutes and it came out perfectly. Good value. Nice mulled wine. Will buy it every year.

Mulled Wine

5 stars

Really like this mulled wine. Probably the best supermarket brand on the market

1-10 of 26 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

