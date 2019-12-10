Tesco Mulled Wine 75Cl

Great buy, great taste!
This is the best tasting ready made mulled wine I have tasted. I bought my first bottle purely by chance and have bought a few more since then ready for Christmas parties.
Simply devine
Great warm up drink.
wonderful on a cold evening.
Misleading website details.
It tastes fine but it is not 10% alcohol as advertised on the website, on the bottle it says 8%. Misleading? This probably means that it's full of sugar.
Dont buy this one
Very disappointing. This tasted like a normal bottle of wine - no spice taste or richness at all. There are far better mulled wines out there at the same price.
You know christmas is near when the mulled wine hi
You know christmas is near when the mulled wine hits the shelves .This is as good as i have tasted and i fully recommend it.
Really nice and Christmas-ey
Good, fruity, rich and seasonal. Nice combo of spices and a good strength at 10% abv. Very nice early start to Christmas
Consistent
Consistently good quality and great value. Our customers love it.
Mulled wine for Christmas
Bought this wine to give to my team at work to get them in the Christmas spirit. It went down a treat. I was able to heat up the wine in plastic containers at work for around 7 minutes and it came out perfectly. Good value. Nice mulled wine. Will buy it every year.
Mulled Wine
Really like this mulled wine. Probably the best supermarket brand on the market