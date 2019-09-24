Tesco Turkey, Gammon and Beef Roasting Trio 1.622kg Serves 8
New
Product Description
- Slow cooked turkey breast joint with added water marinated in parsley and cracked black pepper. Slow cooked pork gammon with added water with a sachet of maple and bourbon sauce. Slow cooked beef joint marinated in beef gravy.
- Sous Vide. These joints have been sealed in an air tight bags and slowly cooked to lock in juices and give a succulent texture. This product is part of the Tesco Festive Food to Order range. In order for us to get it to you in time for your delivery or Click+Collect slot, please check out by 11.45pm on 14 December. Beyond this point, Festive Food to Order products cannot be changed, but non Festive Food to order products can still be amended.
- Sous Vide. These joints have been sealed in an air tight bags and slowly cooked to lock in juices and give a succulent texture.
- Pack size: 1.622kg
Information
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 200ºC/ Fan 180ºC / Gas 6 55 Minutes. Take joints out of the fridge for 15 minutes to come to room temperature. Remove outer sleeve, remove top films from trays and set sachet of sauce to one side. Beef in Gravy: Remove the contents of the pouch into foil tray provided. Place in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 55 minutes. Turn the joint and baste with the gravy halfway through cooking. Remove from oven, rest for 5-10 minutes before slicing to serve. Roast Turkey: Remove the contents of the pouch into foil tray provided. Place in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 55 minutes. Baste the joint regularly through cooking. Remove from oven, rest for 5-10 minutes before slicing to serve. Gammon Joint in Maple & Bourbon Glaze: Remove the contents of the pouch into foil tray provided. Place in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 55 minutes. Halfway through cooking baste the joint then pour away excess juices, coat gammon with the contents of the sauce sachet and return to the oven for remaining time. Remove from oven, rest for 5-10 minutes before slicing to serve.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K., using pork and beef from the EU
Number of uses
8 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Recycling info
Pouch. Not Yet Recycled Sachet. Not Yet Recycled Tray. Check Locally Film. Not Yet Recycled Sleeve. Widely Recycled
Net Contents
1.622kg e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|0kJ / 0kcal
|0kJ / 0kcal
|Fat
|0g
|0g
|Saturates
|0g
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|0g
|0g
|Sugars
|0g
|0g
|Fibre
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|0g
|0g
|Salt
|<0.01g
|<0.01g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
- 1/4 of a gammon joint
- Energy482kJ 114kcal6%
- Fat1.6g2%
- Saturates0.5g3%
- Sugars3.0g3%
- Salt2.2g37%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 477kJ / 113kcal
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Gammon Joint with added water (90%) [Pork, Water, Salt, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate)], Maple & Bourbon Glaze (9%) [Sugar, Water, Bourbon, Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup, Maple Syrup, Spirit Vinegar, Cornflour, Colour (Caramel), Salt, Garlic Purée].
Storage
Number of uses
8 Servings
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g / Per 100ml A serving contains Energy 477kJ / 113kcal 482kJ / 114kcal Fat 1.6g 1.6g Saturates 0.5g 0.5g Carbohydrate 2.9g 3.0g Sugars 2.9g 3.0g Fibre 0.6g 0.6g Protein 21.4g 21.6g Salt 2.2g 2.2g * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) - -
- 1/4 of a turkey breast
- Energy470kJ 111kcal6%
- Fat1.3g2%
- Saturates0.4g2%
- Sugars0.1g0%
- Salt0.4g7%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 528kJ / 125kcal
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Turkey Breast with added water (99%) [Turkey Breast, Water, Dried Glucose Syrup, Salt, Acidity Regulators (Sodium Acetate, Sodium Citrate), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate)], Parsley, Black Pepper.
Storage
Number of uses
8 Servings
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g / Per 100ml A serving contains Energy 528kJ / 125kcal 470kJ / 111kcal Fat 1.4g 1.3g Saturates 0.4g 0.4g Carbohydrate 0.1g 0.1g Sugars 0.1g 0.1g Fibre 0.7g 0.6g Protein 27.5g 24.5g Salt 0.4g 0.4g * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) - -
- 1/4 of a beef joint
- Energy822kJ 197kcal10%
- Fat12.1g17%
- Saturates5.0g25%
- Sugars0.1g0%
- Salt0.4g7%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 830kJ / 199kcal
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Beef (96%), Gravy (3.5%) [Salt, Corn Starch, Sugar, Flavouring, Colour (Plain Caramel), Rice Flour, Onion Powder, Rapeseed Oil, Allspice].
Storage
Number of uses
8 Servings
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g / Per 100ml A serving contains Energy 830kJ / 199kcal 822kJ / 197kcal Fat 12.2g 12.1g Saturates 5.0g 5.0g Carbohydrate 0.5g 0.5g Sugars 0.1g 0.1g Fibre 0.5g 0.5g Protein 21.6g 21.4g Salt 0.4g 0.4g * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) - -
