We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.
Want to know more? Check out our
cookies policy
.
Accept all cookies
Manage cookies
Search
Main content
Basket
Register
Sign in
Help
Feedback
Open navigation
Tesco logo
Go to homepage
Review your basket
Search
Search
Search with a list of items
Groceries
My Favourites
Recipes
Special Offers
Helpful Swaps
Delivery Saver
Health & Beauty
Vitamins, Minerals & Supplements
Energy
Glucose & Dextrose
Glucose & Dextrose
Showing
1-4
of
4 items
Filter by:
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by
Special Offers
(0)
1 Category
Filter by
Glucose &
Dextrose
(4)
2 Brands
Filter by
Dextro
(2)
Filter by
Lift
(2)
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
In partnership with SpoonGuru.
Find out more about each filter
Sort by:
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Sort and filter
(4)
Lift Zesty Lemon & Lime Glucose Shot 60Ml
Write a review
£
1.60
£
2.67
/100ml
Add Lift Zesty Lemon & Lime Glucose Shot 60Ml
Add
add Lift Zesty Lemon & Lime Glucose Shot 60Ml to basket
Dextro Tablets Lemon 47G
Write a review
£
0.75
£
1.60
/100g
Add Dextro Tablets Lemon 47G
Add
add Dextro Tablets Lemon 47G to basket
Lift Glucose Tabs Raspberry 10S 40G
Write a review
£
0.90
£
2.25
/100g
Add Lift Glucose Tabs Raspberry 10S 40G
Add
add Lift Glucose Tabs Raspberry 10S 40G to basket
Dextro Energy Tablets 47G
Write a review
£
0.75
£
1.60
/100g
Add Dextro Energy Tablets 47G
Add
add Dextro Energy Tablets 47G to basket
Showing
1-4
of
4 items
1
Back to top
Sort and filter
Sort by
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Clear filters
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by: Filter by
Special Offers
(0)
Filter by
CATEGORY
Health & Beauty
(4)
Vitamins, Minerals & Supplements
(4)
Energy
(4)
Glucose & Dextrose
(4)
Filter by
BRAND
Dextro
(2)
Lift
(2)
Filter by
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
All Lifestyle & Dietary
Cancel
Done
Basket
Review your basket
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here
Close navigation
Sign in
Register
GROCERIES
Shop all groceries
Favourites
Book a slot
My orders
Helpful Swaps
Special offers
My account
Delivery Saver
Download the app
MORE FROM TESCO
Clubcard account
Recipes
Store locator
Tesco Direct
F&F clothing
ABOUT THIS SITE
Feedback
Help
Help with the groceries website
Contact us
Close