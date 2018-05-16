Dextro Tablets Lemon 47G

Product Description
- 14 energising dextrose tablets with lemon flavour and vitamin C.
- Scientific facts on the internet
- Find out more on Dextro-energy.co.uk
- DEXTRO Energy is a fast source of energy straight into the bloodstream. It replenishes your energy for better concentration and physical performance. Ideal for work, studying and sport. Fruit flavours contain vitamin C.
- Fast direct
- Pack size: 47G
Information
Ingredients
Dextrose (88%), Maltodextrin, Acid (Citric Acid), Flavouring, Anti-Caking Agent (Magnesium Salts of Fatty Acids), Vitamin C
Produce of
Made in Germany
Name and address
- Dextro Energy GmbH & Co. KG,
- Postfach 9239,
- D-47749 Krefeld.
Return to
- www.dextro-energy.com
Net Contents
47g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100 g:
|Energy
|1560 kJ/367 kcal
|Fat
|<1 g
|of which saturates
|<1 g
|Carbohydrate
|90 g
|of which sugars
|81 g
|Protein
|0 g
|Salt
|<0.1 g
|Vitamin C
|120 mg*
|*150% nutrient reference values
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020