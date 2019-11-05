By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Dextro Tablets Orange 47G
  • 14 Energising dextrose tablets with orange flavour and vitamin C.
  • DEXTRO Energy is a fast source of energy straight into the bloodstream. It replenishes your energy for better concentration and physical performance. Ideal for work, studying and sport. Fruit flavours contain vitamin C.
  • Fast and direct
  • Pack size: 47G

Dextrose (88 %), Maltodextrin, Acid (Citric Acid), Flavouring, Anti-Caking Agent (Magnesium Salts of Fatty Acids), Vitamin C

Made in Germany

  • Dextro Energy GmbH & Co. KG,
  • Postfach 9239,
  • D-47749 Krefeld.

  • www.dextro-energy.com

47g ℮

Typical Values100 g:
Energy 1560 kJ/367 kcal
Fat < 1 g
of which saturates < 1 g
Carbohydrate 90 g
of which sugars 81 g
Protein 0 g
Salt < 0,1 g
Vitamin C 120 mg*
*150 % nutrient reference values-

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Orange is The Worst Flavour

5 stars

I prefer all the other flavours to orange, but you only sell orange.? :o/

