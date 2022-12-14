We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.
Want to know more? Check out our
cookies policy
.
Accept all cookies
Manage cookies
Skip to main content
Skip to search
Skip to basket
Register
Sign in
Contact us
Help
Open navigation
Tesco Home
Go to homepage
Basket
Search
Search
Search with a list of items
Groceries
My Favourites
Recipes
Special Offers
Value
Delivery Saver
Health & Beauty
Shampoo
Shampoo Bar
Back to Shampoo
Shampoo Bar
Showing
1 to 10
of
10 items
sorted by Relevance
Filter by:
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by
Special Offers
(1)
1 Category
Filter by
Shampoo Bar
(10)
5 Brands
Filter by
Alberto Balsam
(3)
Filter by
Garnier
(3)
Filter by
John Frieda
(2)
Filter by
Dove
(1)
Filter by
Tresemme
(1)
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
In partnership with SpoonGuru.
Find out more about each filter
Sort by:
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Sort and filter
(10)
John Frieda Volumising Shampoo Bar Blue Lotus Flower 75G
Write a review
Rest of
Shampoo Bar
shelf
£9.00
£12.00/100g
Quantity controls
Quantity of John Frieda Volumising Shampoo Bar Blue Lotus Flower 75G
Add
John Frieda Moisturising Shampoo Bar Coconut Oil 75G
Write a review
Rest of
Shampoo Bar
shelf
£9.00
£12.00/100g
Quantity controls
Quantity of John Frieda Moisturising Shampoo Bar Coconut Oil 75G
Add
Garnier Ultimate Blends Honey Treasures Shampoo Bar 60G
Write a review
Rest of
Shampoo Bar
shelf
£6.00
£10.00/100g
Quantity controls
Quantity of Garnier Ultimate Blends Honey Treasures Shampoo Bar 60G
Add
Garnier Ultimate Blends Coconut Aloe Vera Shampoo Bar 60G
Write a review
Rest of
Shampoo Bar
shelf
£6.00
£10.00/100g
Quantity controls
Quantity of Garnier Ultimate Blends Coconut Aloe Vera Shampoo Bar 60G
Add
Tresemme Shampoo Bar Nourishing Coconut 75G
Write a review
Rest of
Shampoo Bar
shelf
Clubcard Price
£4.00 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 14/12/2022 until 24/01/2023
£6.00
£8.00/100g
Quantity controls
Quantity of Tresemme Shampoo Bar Nourishing Coconut 75G
Add
Clubcard Price
£4.00 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 14/12/2022 until 24/01/2023
Garnier Ultimate Blends Delicate Oat Shampoo Bar 60G
Write a review
Rest of
Shampoo Bar
shelf
£6.00
£10.00/100g
Quantity controls
Quantity of Garnier Ultimate Blends Delicate Oat Shampoo Bar 60G
Add
Dove Shampoo Bar 75G
Write a review
Rest of
Shampoo Bar
shelf
£6.00
£8.00/100g
Quantity controls
Quantity of Dove Shampoo Bar 75G
Add
Alberto Balsam Apple Shampoo Bar 75G
Write a review
Rest of
Shampoo Bar
shelf
Low Everyday Price
£2.50
£3.34/100g
Quantity controls
Quantity of Alberto Balsam Apple Shampoo Bar 75G
Add
Low Everyday Price
Alberto Balsam Coconut & Lychee Shampoo Bar 75G
Write a review
Rest of
Shampoo Bar
shelf
Low Everyday Price
£2.50
£3.34/100g
Quantity controls
Quantity of Alberto Balsam Coconut & Lychee Shampoo Bar 75G
Add
Low Everyday Price
Alberto Balsam Raspberry Shampoo Bar 75G
Write a review
Rest of
Shampoo Bar
shelf
Low Everyday Price
£2.50
£3.34/100g
Quantity controls
Quantity of Alberto Balsam Raspberry Shampoo Bar 75G
Add
Low Everyday Price
Showing
1 to 10
of
10 items
sorted by Relevance
1
Back to top
Basket
£0.00 Guide price
£0.00
Guide price
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here
Close navigation
Sign in
Register
GROCERIES
Shop all groceries
Favourites
Book a slot
My orders
Value
Special offers
My account
Delivery Saver
Download the app
MORE FROM TESCO
Clubcard account
Recipes
Store locator
Tesco Direct
F&F clothing
ABOUT THIS SITE
Help
Help with the groceries website
Contact us
Close