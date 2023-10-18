We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Eco Warrior Shampoo Bar Argan & Coconut 100G

Eco Warrior Shampoo Bar Argan & Coconut 100G

Vegan

ECO WARRIOR S/POO BAR ARGAN & C/NUT 100G We wanted it to be as straight forward as possible and for you to make the switch straight from liquid without the faff of a transition period that other shampoo bars need and without the need of rinsing with vinegar and other such things! Plus, our ingredients are also Curly Girl Method friendly! You can check them out at curlsbot.com.Lovingly created by Little Soap Company.Ideal for use in the bathroom eliminating the need for unnecessary plastics. Also great for gym bags and travelling… can go in your hand luggage with no leaks!Proud to be a certified B Corporation, we ensure we're doing our best for the planet, our people and you.
This revolutionary new solid formulation was picked to condition, cleanse and moisturise your hair whilst creating a great lather without the need for SLS.This wonderful nourishing Argan & Coconut Oil blend bar is designed to cleanse and moisturise dry hair. With added Marshmallow Extract to help promote healthy, soft hair.
Bringing about a soap revolution.
Free from alcoholRSPO -­ Round Table on Sustainable Palm Oil,­ Certified Sustainable Palm Oil™,­ 931351910000
Made from 94.3% naturally derived ingredientsPlant-basedEco friendly cleansingSLS & paraben freeNo synthetic fragrancesPure essential oilsSustainable palm oil100% natural oils & essential oilsPlastic freeCruelty Free InternationalVegan friendly
Pack size: 100G

Ingredients

Sodium Cocoyl Isethionate* (derived from Sustainable Palm Oil), Hydrogenated Vegetable Oil, Aqua (Water), Polyglyceryl-4-Laurate* (derived from Sustainable Palm Oil), Parfum (a blend made only from Pure Essential Oils including Vanilla), Glycerin* (derived from Sustainable Palm Oil), Cocos Nucifera (Coconut) Oil, Argania Spinosa (Argan) Kernel Oil, Helianthus Annuus (Sunflower) Seed Oil, Althaea Officinalis (Marshmallow) Root Extract, Tetrasodium Glutamate Diacetate (Naturally Derived Preservative to aid stability), *Made from 100% RSPO certified sustainable Palm Oil and Palm Kernel Oil

Allergy Information

Free From: Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites

Produce of

Made in England

Net Contents

100g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Directions for use: Wet hair and rub wet soap into hair from scalp to ends. Massage into lather and rinse well with warm water.

