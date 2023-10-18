Eco Warrior Shampoo Bar Orange & Ginger 100G

ECO WARRIOR S/POO BAR ORNG & GINGER 100G For more information about our ingredients and other ranges, please see our website.

Deeply nourishing shampoo bar with added pink clay to cleanse and moisturise. Fragranced with a blend of pure orange & ginger essential oils.

RSPO - RSPO™, Certified Sustainable Palm Oil, Mixed, 9-3135-19-100-00

Made from 94.3% Naturally Derived Ingredients Beauty Shortlist Awards 2021 - Eco Lifestyle Winner The Green Parent Natural Beauty Awards 2020 Gold Eco Friendly Cleansing Best Buy - Indy / Best Independent 2023 Deeply Nourishing Plastic Free Cruelty Free International Suitable for Vegans

Pack size: 100G

Ingredients

Sodium Cocoyl Isethionate, Hydrogenated Vegetable Oil, Aqua (Water), Polyglyceryl-4 Laurate, Glycerin, Parfum (Fragrance), Limonene, Illite, Kaolin, Tetrasodium Glutamate Diacetate, Citral

Net Contents

100g

