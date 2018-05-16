We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.
Fresh Food
Fresh Salad, Coleslaw & Sandwich Fillers
Coleslaw & Potato Salad
Coleslaw
Coleslaw
(16)
Tesco Finest Coleslaw & Baby Potato Salad 400G
Write a review
Rest of
Potato Salad
shelf
£
2.10
£
0.52
/100g
Add Tesco Finest Coleslaw & Baby Potato Salad 400G
Add
add Tesco Finest Coleslaw & Baby Potato Salad 400G to basket
Tesco Finest West Country Cheddar Coleslaw 250G
Write a review
Rest of
Premium Coleslaw
shelf
£
1.50
£
0.60
/100g
Add Tesco Finest West Country Cheddar Coleslaw 250G
Add
add Tesco Finest West Country Cheddar Coleslaw 250G to basket
Tesco Cheese Coleslaw 300G
Write a review
£
1.10
£
0.37
/100g
Add Tesco Cheese Coleslaw 300G
Add
add Tesco Cheese Coleslaw 300G to basket
Tesco Reduced Fat Coleslaw 600G
Write a review
£
1.30
£
0.22
/100g
Add Tesco Reduced Fat Coleslaw 600G
Add
add Tesco Reduced Fat Coleslaw 600G to basket
Tesco Coleslaw 600G
Write a review
£
1.30
£
0.22
/100g
Add Tesco Coleslaw 600G
Add
add Tesco Coleslaw 600G to basket
Tesco Fire Pit Garlic & Herb Coleslaw 300G
Write a review
£
1.10
£
0.37
/100g
Add Tesco Fire Pit Garlic & Herb Coleslaw 300G
Add
add Tesco Fire Pit Garlic & Herb Coleslaw 300G to basket
Tesco Finest Coleslaw 180G
Write a review
Rest of
Premium Coleslaw
shelf
£
0.85
£
0.47
/100g
Add Tesco Finest Coleslaw 180G
Add
add Tesco Finest Coleslaw 180G to basket
Tesco Crunchy Coleslaw Mix 300G
Write a review
£
1.00
£
0.33
/100g
Add Tesco Crunchy Coleslaw Mix 300G
Add
add Tesco Crunchy Coleslaw Mix 300G to basket
Hellmann's Coleslaw With Real Mayonnaise 250G
Write a review
Rest of
Premium Coleslaw
shelf
£
1.00
£
0.40
/100g
Add Hellmann's Coleslaw With Real Mayonnaise 250G
Add
add Hellmann's Coleslaw With Real Mayonnaise 250G to basket
Tesco Coleslaw 300G
Write a review
Sorry, this product is currently unavailable
Sorry, this product is currently unavailable
Tesco Reduced Fat Coleslaw 300G
Write a review
£
0.80
£
0.27
/100g
Add Tesco Reduced Fat Coleslaw 300G
Add
add Tesco Reduced Fat Coleslaw 300G to basket
Tesco Coleslaw 180G
Write a review
£
0.60
£
0.33
/100g
Add Tesco Coleslaw 180G
Add
add Tesco Coleslaw 180G to basket
Wicked Kitchen Bac-No-Naise Slaw 300G
Write a review
£
1.20
£
0.40
/100g
Add Wicked Kitchen Bac-No-Naise Slaw 300G
Add
add Wicked Kitchen Bac-No-Naise Slaw 300G to basket
Eastmans Coleslaw 500G
Write a review
Aldi Price Match
£
0.62
£
0.12
/100g
Add Eastmans Coleslaw 500G
Add
add Eastmans Coleslaw 500G to basket
Aldi Price Match
Tesco Plant Chef Coleslaw 250G
Write a review
£
0.65
£
2.60
/kg
Add Tesco Plant Chef Coleslaw 250G
Add
add Tesco Plant Chef Coleslaw 250G to basket
Tesco Finest Rainbow Coleslaw 275G
Write a review
Rest of
Premium Coleslaw
shelf
£
1.15
£
0.42
/100g
Add Tesco Finest Rainbow Coleslaw 275G
Add
add Tesco Finest Rainbow Coleslaw 275G to basket
