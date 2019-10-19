Tesco Crunchy Coleslaw Mix 300G

Love it
This is so convenient. I hate prepping as I have trouble standing too long, so the fact that I can just tip this in a bowl is great. But why did you say last week that it was no longer in your range, very annoying as I needed it then.
Fiddly, messy packaging.
Quality of the mixed veg was ok, but this product is in a plastic bag with a smaller, fiddly bag of mayonnaise inside. Its hard to dispense the mayo efficiently, or store the excess. It's messy, fiddly, wasteful and has too much plastic.
Love It!
I love this Coleslaw, it is just like homemade Coleslaw and I can decided how much 'sauce' to add.
Delicious
Crispy, crunchy and very tasty plus you can add your own low fat dressing if you don’t want to use the enclosed dressing. Makes a great coleslaw salad. Can’t get enough of it!