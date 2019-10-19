By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Crunchy Coleslaw Mix 300G

Tesco Crunchy Coleslaw Mix 300G
£ 1.00
£0.33/100g
1/4 of a pack
  • Energy310kJ 75kcal
    4%
  • Fat5.5g
    8%
  • Saturates0.4g
    2%
  • Sugars4.2g
    5%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 413kJ / 100kcal

Product Description

  • A mix of white and red cabbage, carrot and red onion with a sachet of mayonnaise.
  • With mayonnaise
  • A mix of carrot, cabbage and red onion
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 300g

Information

Ingredients

White Cabbage, Red Cabbage, Carrot, Mayonnaise (15%) [Rapeseed Oil, Water, Egg Yolk, Spirit Vinegar, Sugar, White Wine Vinegar, Salt, Stabilisers (Guar Gum, Xanthan Gum), Dijon Mustard [Water, Brown Mustard Seed, Spirit Vinegar, Salt], Concentrated Lemon Juice Mustard Flour], Red Onion

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Eggs, Mustard

Storage

Keep refrigerated.Once opened, consume within 24 hours and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

Pack contains 4 servings

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

  • Our Promise
  • We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectations. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights.
  • For more information please visit tesco.com
  • We are here to help: Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,

Net Contents

300g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAs sold Per 100gAs sold 1/4 of a pack (75g)% RI*
Energy 413kJ / 100kcal 310kJ / 75kcal4%
Fat 7.3g5.5g8%
of which saturates 0.5g0.4g2%
Carbohydrate 6.4g4.8g
of which sugars 5.6g4.2g5%
Fibre 1.7g1.3g
Protein 1.2g0.9g
Salt 0.4g0.3g5%
Pack contains 4 servings---
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

4 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

Love it

5 stars

This is so convenient. I hate prepping as I have trouble standing too long, so the fact that I can just tip this in a bowl is great. But why did you say last week that it was no longer in your range, very annoying as I needed it then.

Fiddly, messy packaging.

2 stars

Quality of the mixed veg was ok, but this product is in a plastic bag with a smaller, fiddly bag of mayonnaise inside. Its hard to dispense the mayo efficiently, or store the excess. It's messy, fiddly, wasteful and has too much plastic.

Love It!

5 stars

I love this Coleslaw, it is just like homemade Coleslaw and I can decided how much 'sauce' to add.

Delicious

5 stars

Crispy, crunchy and very tasty plus you can add your own low fat dressing if you don’t want to use the enclosed dressing. Makes a great coleslaw salad. Can’t get enough of it!

