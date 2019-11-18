Tesco Pink Slaw 140G

OK but wouldn't buy again
The mix was OK, but would have been better with some grated beetroot. Personal preference perhaps, but there you go - that's what opinions are! If I could get a small tub of grated beetroot, I'd be a very happy bunny - the current pack size of cooked beetroot is just too much for me as a single-person household, unless I want to eat it every ay for a week!
Crunching marvellous
Excellent product. Tasty, colourful and full of crunch. It really adds substance to a meal (e.g. just add tuna and that's a lunch) and is very low in calories. A new favourite.
Love this
I really love this product can you have a larger pot !!!!!
Looks and tatse great
Bright tastey slaw buy this regularly.
Great for slimming world
This is a great healthy option instead of creamy coleslaw. Great with salad or as a side with stew. Fab for people following slimming world.
Tasty, Healthy and Convenient Solution
Brilliant product that goes great as a topper to a salad bowl. Had it regularly for lunch at work as it was a convenient two product solution. Gutted it has been taken out of the Bethnal Green Road Tesco Metro! Bring it back!
Not enough in a tub - it's delicious
I can't stop eating this, it is so delicious and presumably very healthy. I keep eating 4 or 5 spoonfuls (half tub) 3 or 4 times a day. I can't get enough of it but it's costing a fortune. I am going to try to make my own, have just bought the ingredients. I'll keep at it until I get it right.
Crunchy cabbage
Lovely crunchy taste. I always add to my salads or inside pitta breads/wraps with chicken/lamb/beef kebabs.
Tasty
i use this to go with a steak or as a side for dinner, it tastes very nice and much healthier than the usual coleslaw.
some thing a bit diffrent
