Tesco Pink Slaw 140G

4.5(12)Write a review
Tesco Pink Slaw 140G
£ 1.00
£0.71/100g
Each pack
  • Energy311kJ 74kcal
    4%
  • Fat0.7g
    1%
  • Saturates0.1g
    1%
  • Sugars12.5g
    14%
  • Salt1.3g
    22%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 222kJ / 53kcal

Product Description

  • A mix of white and red cabbage, carrot and red onion in a cider vinegar.
  • Livens up salads.
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 140g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Vegetables (90%) [White Cabbage, Carrot, Red Cabbage, Red Onion], Water, Cider Vinegar, Sugar, Salt.

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Plastic not currently recycled Pot. Plastic check local recycling

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Net Contents

140g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack (140g)
Energy222kJ / 53kcal311kJ / 74kcal
Fat0.5g0.7g
Saturates0.1g0.1g
Carbohydrate10.3g14.4g
Sugars8.9g12.5g
Fibre2.3g3.2g
Protein0.6g0.8g
Salt0.9g1.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

12 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

OK but wouldn't buy again

3 stars

The mix was OK, but would have been better with some grated beetroot. Personal preference perhaps, but there you go - that's what opinions are! If I could get a small tub of grated beetroot, I'd be a very happy bunny - the current pack size of cooked beetroot is just too much for me as a single-person household, unless I want to eat it every ay for a week!

Crunching marvellous

5 stars

Excellent product. Tasty, colourful and full of crunch. It really adds substance to a meal (e.g. just add tuna and that's a lunch) and is very low in calories. A new favourite.

Love this

5 stars

I really love this product can you have a larger pot !!!!!

Looks and tatse great

5 stars

Bright tastey slaw buy this regularly.

Great for slimming world

5 stars

This is a great healthy option instead of creamy coleslaw. Great with salad or as a side with stew. Fab for people following slimming world.

Tasty, Healthy and Convenient Solution

5 stars

Brilliant product that goes great as a topper to a salad bowl. Had it regularly for lunch at work as it was a convenient two product solution. Gutted it has been taken out of the Bethnal Green Road Tesco Metro! Bring it back!

Not enough in a tub - it's delicious

5 stars

I can't stop eating this, it is so delicious and presumably very healthy. I keep eating 4 or 5 spoonfuls (half tub) 3 or 4 times a day. I can't get enough of it but it's costing a fortune. I am going to try to make my own, have just bought the ingredients. I'll keep at it until I get it right.

Crunchy cabbage

5 stars

Lovely crunchy taste. I always add to my salads or inside pitta breads/wraps with chicken/lamb/beef kebabs.

Tasty

5 stars

i use this to go with a steak or as a side for dinner, it tastes very nice and much healthier than the usual coleslaw.

some thing a bit diffrent

5 stars

some thing a bit diffrent

1-10 of 12 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

