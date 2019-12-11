Search
Main content
Basket
By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our
privacy policy
for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Close
Register
Sign in
Help
Feedback
Open navigation
Tesco logo
Go to homepage
Review your basket
Search
Search
Search with a list of items
Groceries
My Favourites
Recipes
Special Offers
Christmas
Delivery Saver
Food Cupboard
Cooking Ingredients
Breadcrumb, Stuffing & Chestnuts
Stuffing
Stuffing
Showing
1-15
of
15 items
Filter by:
Filter by
New
(2)
Filter by
Special Offers
(3)
1 Category
Filter by
Stuffing
(15)
5 Brands
Filter by
Paxo
(5)
Filter by
Tesco
(4)
Filter by
Merchant
Gourmet
(2)
Filter by
Shropshire
Spice
(2)
Filter by
Tesco Finest
(2)
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
Filter by
All Lifestyle
& Dietary
Filter by
Halal
(15)
Filter by
Low fat
(15)
Filter by
Low saturated
fat
(15)
Filter by
No egg
(15)
Filter by
No soya
(15)
Filter by
Pescetarian
(15)
Filter by
Vegetarian
(15)
Filter by
No lactose
(14)
Filter by
No milk
(14)
Filter by
Lacto-vegetari
(12)
Filter by
Ovo-vegetarian
(12)
Filter by
Low sugar
(11)
Filter by
Vegan
(11)
Filter by
Source of
fibre
(10)
Filter by
High fibre
(3)
More Lifestyle & Dietary
Fewer Lifestyle & Dietary
In partnership with SpoonGuru.
Find out more about each filter
Sort by:
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Sort and filter
(15)
Paxo Sage & Onion Stuffing Mix 340G
Write a review
£
2.60
£
0.77
/100g
Add Paxo Sage & Onion Stuffing Mix 340G
Add
add Paxo Sage & Onion Stuffing Mix 340G to basket
Tesco Finest Sage & Red Onion Stuffing 130G
Write a review
£
1.40
£
10.77
/kg
Add Tesco Finest Sage & Red Onion Stuffing 130G
Add
add Tesco Finest Sage & Red Onion Stuffing 130G to basket
Shropshire Spice Chestnut Cranberry Apple Stuffing 150G
Write a review
£
1.80
£
12.00
/kg
Add Shropshire Spice Chestnut Cranberry Apple Stuffing 150G
Add
add Shropshire Spice Chestnut Cranberry Apple Stuffing 150G to basket
New
Merchant Gourmet Chestnut Puree 200G
Write a review
£
1.20
£
0.60
/100g
Add Merchant Gourmet Chestnut Puree 200G
Add
add Merchant Gourmet Chestnut Puree 200G to basket
Tesco Finest Apple & Cranberry Stuffing Mix 130G
Write a review
£
1.40
£
10.77
/kg
Add Tesco Finest Apple & Cranberry Stuffing Mix 130G
Add
add Tesco Finest Apple & Cranberry Stuffing Mix 130G to basket
Paxo Sage & Onion Stuffing Mix 100G
Write a review
£
1.90
£
19.00
/kg
Add Paxo Sage & Onion Stuffing Mix 100G
Add
add Paxo Sage & Onion Stuffing Mix 100G to basket
New
Ssc Stuffing Mix Sage Red Pepper & Shallot 150G
Write a review
£
1.80
£
12.00
/kg
Add Ssc Stuffing Mix Sage Red Pepper & Shallot 150G
Add
add Ssc Stuffing Mix Sage Red Pepper & Shallot 150G to basket
Merchant Gourmet Whole Chestnuts 180G
Half Price Was £2.40 Now £1.20
Offer valid for delivery from 11/12/2019 until 24/12/2019
Write a review
£
1.20
£
6.67
/kg
Add Merchant Gourmet Whole Chestnuts 180G
Add
add Merchant Gourmet Whole Chestnuts 180G to basket
Half Price Was £2.40 Now £1.20
Offer valid for delivery from 11/12/2019 until 24/12/2019
Offer
Paxo Chestnut & Cranberry Stuffing Mix 170G
Save 40p Was £1.40 Now £1.00
Offer valid for delivery from 11/12/2019 until 30/12/2019
Write a review
£
1.00
£
5.89
/kg
Add Paxo Chestnut & Cranberry Stuffing Mix 170G
Add
add Paxo Chestnut & Cranberry Stuffing Mix 170G to basket
Save 40p Was £1.40 Now £1.00
Offer valid for delivery from 11/12/2019 until 30/12/2019
Offer
Tesco White Breadcrumbs 175G
Write a review
Rest of
Breadcrumbs
shelf
£
0.80
£
0.46
/100g
Add Tesco White Breadcrumbs 175G
Add
add Tesco White Breadcrumbs 175G to basket
Tesco Sage & Onion Stuffing Mix 340G
Write a review
£
0.80
£
2.36
/kg
Add Tesco Sage & Onion Stuffing Mix 340G
Add
add Tesco Sage & Onion Stuffing Mix 340G to basket
Paxo Sage & Onion Stuffing Mix 85G
Write a review
£
0.75
£
8.83
/kg
Add Paxo Sage & Onion Stuffing Mix 85G
Add
add Paxo Sage & Onion Stuffing Mix 85G to basket
Tesco Sage & Onion Stuffing Mix 85G
Write a review
£
0.30
£
3.53
/kg
Add Tesco Sage & Onion Stuffing Mix 85G
Add
add Tesco Sage & Onion Stuffing Mix 85G to basket
Tesco Sage & Onion Stuffing Mix 170G
Write a review
£
0.40
£
2.36
/kg
Add Tesco Sage & Onion Stuffing Mix 170G
Add
add Tesco Sage & Onion Stuffing Mix 170G to basket
Paxo Sage & Onion Stuffing Mix 170G
Half Price Was £1.40 Now 70p
Offer valid for delivery from 20/11/2019 until 30/12/2019
Write a review
Rest of
Condiments & Table Sauces
shelf
£
0.70
£
0.41
/100g
Add Paxo Sage & Onion Stuffing Mix 170G
Add
add Paxo Sage & Onion Stuffing Mix 170G to basket
Half Price Was £1.40 Now 70p
Offer valid for delivery from 20/11/2019 until 30/12/2019
Offer
Showing
1-15
of
15 items
1
Back to top
Sort and filter
Sort by
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Clear filters
Filter by
New
(2)
Filter by: Filter by
Special Offers
(3)
Filter by
CATEGORY
Food Cupboard
(15)
Cooking Ingredients
(15)
Breadcrumb, Stuffing & Chestnuts
(15)
Stuffing
(15)
Filter by
BRAND
Paxo
(5)
Tesco
(4)
More categories
Filter by
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
All Lifestyle & Dietary
Halal
(15)
Low fat
(15)
More Lifestyle & Dietary
Cancel
Done
Basket
Review your basket
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here
Close navigation
Sign in
Register
GROCERIES
Shop all groceries
Favourites
Book a slot
My orders
Christmas
Special offers
My account
Delivery Saver
Download the app
MORE FROM TESCO
Clubcard account
Recipes
Store locator
Tesco Direct
F&F clothing
ABOUT THIS SITE
Feedback
Help
Help with the groceries website
Contact us
Close