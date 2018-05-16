By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest* 12 Sage And Onion Stuffing Balls 350G

Tesco Finest* 12 Sage And Onion Stuffing Balls 350G

2 stuffing balls
  • Energy472kJ 113kcal
    6%
  • Fat7.5g
    11%
  • Saturates2.8g
    14%
  • Sugars1.0g
    1%
  • Salt0.6g
    10%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 983kJ / 236kcal

Product Description

  • Pork, sage and onion sausagemeat stuffing balls.
  • For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
  • Made with prime cuts of British Pork, aromatic sage and onion. Seasoned with pepper and nutmeg for a festive flavour.
  • Discovering wondrous festive tastes
  • 100% British pork
  • Gluten free
  • Pack size: 350g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork (66%), Onion (13%), Water, Rice Flour, Maize Flour, Potato Starch, Butter (Milk), White Sugar, Sage, Pea Fibre, Salt, Dried Herbs, Cornflour, Emulsifiers (Tetrasodium Diphosphate, Disodium Diphosphate), White Pepper, Nutmeg, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite), Dextrose.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. This product may have been/was previously frozen and has been restored to chill/ambient temperatures under carefully controlled conditions. Defrosted: It is still/not suitable for home freezing. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 2 days and by ‘use by’ date shown. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: Remove all packaging.
200°C/Fan 180°C/ Gas 6 25-30 mins.
Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 25-30 minutes.
Caution
This product contains raw meat.
Important
Not suitable for cooking from frozen.
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving. Tesco recommends that all meat products are cooked thoroughly.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K. using pork from the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Serving Suggestion
  • Use to garnish your Christmas day roast.
  • Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in a refrigerator. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. This product may have been previously frozen and has been restored to chill temperatures under carefully controlled conditions.
  • Defrosted: It is still suitable for home freezing.
  • Follow the preparation guidelines above.

Number of uses

Pack contains 6 servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Widely Recycled Tray. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.
  • www.tesco.com/finest

Net Contents

350g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g2 stuffing balls (48g**)
Energy983kJ / 236kcal472kJ / 113kcal
Fat15.6g7.5g
Saturates5.8g2.8g
Carbohydrate9.4g4.5g
Sugars2.1g1.0g
Fibre1.9g0.9g
Protein13.6g6.5g
Salt1.3g0.6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
** When cooked according to instructions 350g typically weighs 288g.--
When cooked according to instructions.--

