Tesco Sage & Onion Stuffing 336G

Write a review
Tesco Sage & Onion Stuffing 336G
£ 2.00
£0.60/100g
2 Stuffing balls
  • Energy615kJ 147kcal
    7%
  • Fat7.6g
    11%
  • Saturates2.7g
    14%
  • Sugars1.7g
    2%
  • Salt0.9g
    15%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1140kJ / 273kcal

Product Description

  • Breadcrumbs with onions, butter and sage, seasoned with salt and pepper
  • Rev up your roasts or pie toppings and add a savoury kick to sausage roll recipes with our freshly crumbed sage and onion stuffing. A traditional sage and onion blend with butter, onions and specially selected herbs rolled into balls and ready to use. Get Sunday lunch sorted with our Real Food recipe for Roast chicken and all the trimmings.
  • A classic blend of breadcrumbs and herbs for a balanced flavour
  • Pack size: 336g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Onion (22%), Butter (Milk), Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Yeast, Parsley, Thyme, Sage (0.2%), Rosemary, Basil, Pepper, Marjoram, Oregano, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 4 hours in the fridge. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted, do not refreeze Keep refrigerated. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume by "use by" date shown. This product may have been previously frozen and restored to chill temperatures under carefully controlled conditions. Defrosted: It is still suitable for home freezing.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 220°C/Fan 200°C/Gas 7 18 mins Place balls on a baking tray on the middle shelf for 18 minutes, turning half way through cooking.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove all packaging
  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Widely Recycled Tray. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

336g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1140kJ / 273kcal615kJ / 147kcal
Fat14.0g7.6g
Saturates5.0g2.7g
Carbohydrate29.5g15.9g
Sugars3.2g1.7g
Fibre2.7g1.5g
Protein5.8g3.1g
Salt1.7g0.9g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--
** When cooked according to instructions 100g typically weighs 96g.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

3 Reviews

Average of 2.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Really tasty, handy to have to jazz up chicken fil

5 stars

Really tasty, handy to have to jazz up chicken fillets.. Use these these wrap the fillet in bacon. Yum

I have Lincoln sausages generally in the freezer.

2 stars

I have Lincoln sausages generally in the freezer. They make better Sage and onion Stuffing Balls than this? I do add a bit more Sage (dried or fresh) and ground Black pepper. Tesco's Lincolin sausages do OK. Please try this is awful

Awful

1 stars

This was awful!!!!!!! So much sage it tasted like perfume. I actually had to remive it from my mouth and i’m not the least bit fussy. Whete the pork and chesnut stuffing this year tesco?

