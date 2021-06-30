We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.
Flake Cereal
Weetabix Oatibix Flakes Cereal 550G
Write a review
Rest of
Oat Cereal
shelf
£
3.00
£
0.55
/100g
Add Weetabix Oatibix Flakes Cereal 550G
Add
add Weetabix Oatibix Flakes Cereal 550G to basket
Kellogg's Just Right Cereal 500G
Write a review
£
3.15
£
0.63
/100g
Add Kellogg's Just Right Cereal 500G
Add
add Kellogg's Just Right Cereal 500G to basket
Kellogg's Special K Red Berries Cereal 500G
Write a review
£
3.50
£
0.70
/100g
Add Kellogg's Special K Red Berries Cereal 500G
Add
add Kellogg's Special K Red Berries Cereal 500G to basket
Kellogg's Special K Original Cereal 500G
£1.90 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 30/06/2021 until 20/07/2021
Write a review
£
3.00
£
0.60
/100g
Add Kellogg's Special K Original Cereal 500G
Add
add Kellogg's Special K Original Cereal 500G to basket
£1.90 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 30/06/2021 until 20/07/2021
Clubcard Price
Kellogg's Special K Oats & Honey Cereal 420 G
£2.00 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 30/06/2021 until 20/07/2021
Write a review
£
3.00
£
0.72
/100g
Add Kellogg's Special K Oats & Honey Cereal 420 G
Add
add Kellogg's Special K Oats & Honey Cereal 420 G to basket
£2.00 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 30/06/2021 until 20/07/2021
Clubcard Price
Kellogg's Special K Red Berries 330G
£1.90 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 30/06/2021 until 20/07/2021
Write a review
£
3.00
£
0.91
/100g
Add Kellogg's Special K Red Berries 330G
Add
add Kellogg's Special K Red Berries 330G to basket
£1.90 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 30/06/2021 until 20/07/2021
Clubcard Price
Kellogg's Special K Peach & Apricot Cereal 360G
£2.00 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 30/06/2021 until 20/07/2021
Write a review
£
3.00
£
0.83
/100g
Add Kellogg's Special K Peach & Apricot Cereal 360G
Add
add Kellogg's Special K Peach & Apricot Cereal 360G to basket
£2.00 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 30/06/2021 until 20/07/2021
Clubcard Price
Tesco Low Fat Special Flakes Cereal 500G
Write a review
£
1.25
£
0.25
/100g
Add Tesco Low Fat Special Flakes Cereal 500G
Add
add Tesco Low Fat Special Flakes Cereal 500G to basket
Tesco Low Fat Honey Oats Almond Special Cereal 500G
Write a review
£
1.25
£
0.25
/100g
Add Tesco Low Fat Honey Oats Almond Special Cereal 500G
Add
add Tesco Low Fat Honey Oats Almond Special Cereal 500G to basket
Tesco Special Flakes Red Berry Cereal 375G
Write a review
£
1.25
£
0.33
/100g
Add Tesco Special Flakes Red Berry Cereal 375G
Add
add Tesco Special Flakes Red Berry Cereal 375G to basket
