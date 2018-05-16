We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Kellogg's Frosties Cereal 925G

image 1 of Kellogg's Frosties Cereal 925G
£4.50
£0.49/100g

30g

Energy
478kJ
113kcal
6%of the reference intake
Fat
0.2g

low

0.3%of the reference intake
Saturates
0g

low

0%of the reference intake
Sugars
11g

high

12%of the reference intake
Salt
0.25g

medium

4%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1594 kJ

Product Description

  • Sugar Frosted Flakes of Corn, Fortified with Vitamins and Minerals.
  • Enjoy as part of a varied and balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle.
  • Enjoy a breakfast table classic Kellogg’s Frosties. Dusted with a frosted coating, Kellogg's Frosties breakfast cereal tastes grrrreat. Each bowl of Kellogg’s Frosties breakfast cereal contains added goodness▪ and has 50% of your daily vitamin D needs and no artificial colours or flavours.
  • ▪Source of vitamin D, B1, B2, B3, B6, B9 & B12 and iron. Vitamin D contributes to the maintenance of normal bones. Enjoy as part of a varied &
  • TM, ®, © 2023 Kellogg Company. All rights reserved.
  • - Breakfast cereal with a frosted coating.
  • - Kellogg's Frosties breakfast cereal is made from natural grains.
  • - Kellogg's Frosties breakfast cereal is a source of vitamin D per 30g serving▪
  • - Kellogg's Frosties breakfast cereal is made with no artificial colours or flavours.
  • - Kellogg's Frosties breakfast cereal is made with added goodness▪
  • Pack size: 925G
  • Vitamin D contributes to the maintenance of normal bones
  • Source of vitamins D, B1, B2, B3, B6, B9 & B12 and iron

Information

Ingredients

Maize, Sugar, Barley Malt Extract, Salt, Niacin, Iron, Vitamin B6, Riboflavin, Thiamin, Folic Acid, Vitamin D, Vitamin B12

Allergy Information

  • May contain Gluten from other Cereals, Peanuts. For allergens see ingredients highlighted in bold.

Storage

Best before: see top.Store in a cool, dry place.

Number of uses

30 Servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Name and address

  • Kellogg's,
  • Orange Tower,
  • MediaCityUK,
  • Salford,
  • Greater Manchester,
  • M50 2HF,

Return to

  • Kellogg's, Orange Tower, MediaCityUK, Salford, Greater Manchester, M50 2HF.

Net Contents

925g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values/100g/30g%RI*
Energy1594 kJ478 kJ
-375 kcal113 kcal6 %
Fat0.6 g0.2 g0.3 %
of which saturates0.1 g0 g0 %
Carbohydrate87 g26 g10 %
of which sugars37 g11 g12 %
Fibre2.0 g0.6 g
Protein4.5 g1.4 g3 %
Salt0.83 g0.25 g4 %
Vitamins:NRVˆNRVˆ
Vitamin D8.4 µg 168 %2.5 µg 50 %
Thiamin0.91 mg 83 %0.27 mg 25 %
Riboflavin1.2 mg 86 %0.36 mg 25 %
Niacin13 mg 83 %4.0 mg 25 %
Vitamin B61.2 mg 86 %0.36 mg 25 %
Folic Acid166 µg 83 %49.8 µg 25 %
Vitamin B122.1 µg 84 %0.63 µg 25 %
Iron8.0 mg 57 %2.4 mg 17 %
Minerals:---
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---
ˆ Nutrient reference values (Adults)---
