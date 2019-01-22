Weetabix Oatibix Flakes Cereal 550G

Tasty.
Tasty. Love those flakes.
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1708kJ/
By Appointment to Her Majesty The Queen Manufacturers of Breakfast Cereals Weetabix Limited Burton Latimer
Wholegrain Oats (93%), Sugar, Malted Barley Extract, Potassium Chloride, Salt, Niacin, Iron, Pantothenic Acid (B5), Thiamin (B1), Riboflavin (B2), Vitamin B6, Folic Acid, Vitamin B12
Store in a cool dry, odour free placeTo retain freshness, fold over inner bag after use. For Best Before date, please see top flap.
Made in England
This pack contains approximately eighteen 30g servings
Box. Card - Widely Recycled
550g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 30g Serving
|%RI** per 100g
|Energy
|1708kJ/
|512kJ/
|-
|405kcal
|122kcal
|Fat
|8.6g
|2.6g
|of which saturates
|1.4g
|0.4g
|Carbohydrates
|67g
|20g
|of which sugars
|14g
|4.2g
|Fibre
|8.0g
|2.4g
|Protein
|11g
|3.3g
|Salt
|0.28g
|0.08g
|Thiamin (B1)
|0.94mg
|0.28mg
|85%
|Riboflavin (B2)
|1.2mg
|0.36mg
|86%
|Niacin
|14mg
|4.2mg
|88%
|Vitamin B6
|1.2mg
|0.36mg
|86%
|Folic Acid
|170µg
|51µg
|85%
|Vitamin B12
|2.1µg
|0.63µg
|84%
|Pantothenic Acid (B5)
|5.1mg
|1.5mg
|85%
|Iron
|12mg
|3.6mg
|86%
|Vitamins & Iron
|-
|-
|-
|**RI - Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal
|-
|-
|-
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020