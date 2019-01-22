We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Weetabix Oatibix Flakes Cereal 550G

Product Description

  • Wholegrain oat and oat bran flakes fortified with vitamins and iron.
  • Enjoy Oatibix Flakes as a part of a healthy diet and lifestyle.
  • #Oatibix Flakes are two thirds carbohydrates which provide energy to the body as a part of a healthy diet and lifestyle.
  • Coronary heart disease has many risk factors and altering one of these may or may not have a beneficial effect. Enjoy as part of a healthy diet and lifestyle.
  • With the goodness of 100% golden wholegrain oats, Oatibix is a fantastic way to help you kick start your day. Every bowl helps to fuel the day's challenges, and helps keep your heart healthy.
  • Oatabix Flakes are delicious with lashings of cold milk. If you fancy something different why not try our Red Berries Oat Flakes.
  • *Beta-glucans contribute to the maintenance of normal blood cholesterol levels. One serving (30g) of Oatibix Flakes provides 1.1g of Beta glucan soluble fibre from wholegrain oats, which is over one third of the suggested daily intake (3g).
  • Deliciously Crispy!
  • Our delicious Oatibix flakes are packed with the goodness' of 100% wholegrain oats. Our new recipe has even more oats, is low in salt and high in fibre - giving you more of the good stuff at breakfast. Now that's an oatily great start to the day!
  • Have you had your Oatibix?
  • Love oats as mush as we do? Why not try the rest of our range!
  • Weetabix Oatibix Oats
  • Weetabix Oatibix Flakes Red Berries
  • Oat Beta-Glucan has been shown to lower/reduce blood cholesterol. High cholesterol is a risk factor in the development of coronary heart disease. Coronary heart disease has many risk factors and altering one of these may or may not have a beneficial effect. Enjoy as part of a healthy lifestyle.

By Appointment to Her Majesty The Queen Manufacturers of Breakfast Cereals Weetabix Limited Burton Latimer

  • Now with even more oats
  • Made with 100% wholegrain oats
  • High in fibre
  • Contains beta glucan to help contribute to a healthy heart
  • Contains folic acid
  • Low in salt & saturated fat
  • Pack size: 550G
  • Contains beta glucan to help contribute to a healthy heart
  • High in fibre
  • Low in salt & saturated fat

Information

Ingredients

Wholegrain Oats (93%), Sugar, Malted Barley Extract, Potassium Chloride, Salt, Niacin, Iron, Pantothenic Acid (B5), Thiamin (B1), Riboflavin (B2), Vitamin B6, Folic Acid, Vitamin B12

Allergy Information

  • Also, not suitable for Nut allergy sufferers

Storage

Store in a cool dry, odour free placeTo retain freshness, fold over inner bag after use. For Best Before date, please see top flap.

Produce of

Made in England

Number of uses

This pack contains approximately eighteen 30g servings

Recycling info

Box. Card - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Freepost RTJX-CZGH-ZLYK,
  • Weetabix,
  • PO Box 5,
  • Burton Latimer,
  • Kettering,
  • NN15 5JR.

Return to

  • We want you to enjoy Oatibix Flakes in perfect condition. If you are not totally satisfied, please return them with the panel showing the "Best Before" date to the address detailed below.
  • Weetabix Limited,
  • Freepost RTJX-CZGH-ZLYK,
  • PO Box 5,
  • Burton Latimer,
  • Kettering,
  • NN15 5JR.
  • (UK only)
  • Weetabix Limited,
  • PO Box 5,
  • Burton Latimer,
  • Kettering,

Net Contents

550g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 30g Serving%RI** per 100g
Energy 1708kJ/512kJ/
-405kcal122kcal
Fat 8.6g2.6g
of which saturates 1.4g0.4g
Carbohydrates67g20g
of which sugars 14g4.2g
Fibre 8.0g2.4g
Protein 11g3.3g
Salt 0.28g0.08g
Thiamin (B1) 0.94mg0.28mg85%
Riboflavin (B2) 1.2mg0.36mg86%
Niacin 14mg4.2mg88%
Vitamin B6 1.2mg0.36mg86%
Folic Acid 170µg51µg85%
Vitamin B12 2.1µg0.63µg84%
Pantothenic Acid (B5)5.1mg1.5mg85%
Iron 12mg3.6mg86%
Vitamins & Iron---
**RI - Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal---

Tasty.

5 stars

Tasty. Love those flakes.

