Search
Main content
Basket
By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our
privacy policy
for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Close
Register
Sign in
Help
Feedback
Open navigation
Tesco logo
Go to homepage
Review your basket
Search
Search
Search with a list of items
Groceries
My Favourites
Recipes
Special Offers
Christmas
Delivery Saver
Bakery
From our Bakery
Sweet Treats from our Bakery
Fruit Pies from our Bakery
Fruit Pies from our Bakery
Showing
1-6
of
6 items
Filter by:
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by
Special Offers
(1)
1 Category
Filter by
Fruit Pies from
our Bakery
(6)
1 Brand
Filter by
Tesco
(6)
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
Filter by
All Lifestyle
& Dietary
Filter by
Halal
(6)
Filter by
Low salt
(6)
Filter by
Pescetarian
(6)
Filter by
Vegetarian
(6)
Filter by
No egg
(5)
Filter by
No soya
(4)
Filter by
No lactose
(2)
Filter by
No milk
(2)
In partnership with SpoonGuru.
Find out more about each filter
Sort by:
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Sort and filter
(6)
Tesco Bakewell Tart 2 Pack
Write a review
Rest of
Fruit Pies & Tarts
shelf
£
1.00
£
0.50
/each
Add Tesco Bakewell Tart 2 Pack
Add
add Tesco Bakewell Tart 2 Pack to basket
Tesco Cherry Pie
Write a review
Rest of
Fruit Pies & Tarts
shelf
£
1.25
£
1.25
/each
Add Tesco Cherry Pie
Add
add Tesco Cherry Pie to basket
Tesco Bramley Apple Pie
Write a review
Rest of
Fruit Pies & Tarts
shelf
£
1.25
£
1.25
/each
Add Tesco Bramley Apple Pie
Add
add Tesco Bramley Apple Pie to basket
Tesco 4 Shortcrust Mince Pies
Write a review
Rest of
Mince Pies
shelf
This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.
£
1.20
£
0.30
/each
Add Tesco 4 Shortcrust Mince Pies
Add
add Tesco 4 Shortcrust Mince Pies to basket
This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.
Tesco Rhubarb Pie
Write a review
Rest of
Fruit Pies & Tarts
shelf
£
1.25
£
1.25
/each
Add Tesco Rhubarb Pie
Add
add Tesco Rhubarb Pie to basket
Tesco Puff Pastry Mince Pie 4 Pack
Any 2 for £1.50
Offer valid for delivery from 17/12/2019 until 06/01/2020
Write a review
Rest of
Mince Pies
shelf
This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.
£
1.00
£
0.25
/each
Add Tesco Puff Pastry Mince Pie 4 Pack
Add
add Tesco Puff Pastry Mince Pie 4 Pack to basket
This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.
Any 2 for £1.50
Offer valid for delivery from 17/12/2019 until 06/01/2020
Offer
Showing
1-6
of
6 items
1
Back to top
Sort and filter
Sort by
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Clear filters
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by: Filter by
Special Offers
(1)
Filter by
CATEGORY
Bakery
(6)
From our Bakery
(6)
Sweet Treats from our Bakery
(6)
Fruit Pies from our Bakery
(6)
Filter by
BRAND
Tesco
(6)
Filter by
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
All Lifestyle & Dietary
Halal
(6)
Low salt
(6)
More Lifestyle & Dietary
Cancel
Done
Basket
Review your basket
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here
Close navigation
Sign in
Register
GROCERIES
Shop all groceries
Favourites
Book a slot
My orders
Christmas
Special offers
My account
Delivery Saver
Download the app
MORE FROM TESCO
Clubcard account
Recipes
Store locator
Tesco Direct
F&F clothing
ABOUT THIS SITE
Feedback
Help
Help with the groceries website
Contact us
Close