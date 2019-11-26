Tesco Rhubarb Pie Each

Tastes just like a home made pie!
We ate this pie two days after the best before date, and it still tasted fresh and heavenly. We highly recommend this, as it tastes just like a home made pie!
THIS IS THE NICEST RHUBARB PIE THAT I HAVE EVER TASTED.THE PASTRY IS VERY TASTY AND THE RHUBARB COOKED TO PERFECTION.YOU WILL NOT BE DISAPPOINTED.
Raw
This pie was raw. I put it in the oven for ages when I realised it was raw but it just would not go from sticky, wet pastry to proper, cooked pastry. The crust cooked a little bit and I tried it but even the rhubarb was raw and crunchy. There were no instructions on how to cook it but it was in the oven for half an hour. There is something wrong with the pastry, not enough flour maybe? So disappointing.
not cooked properly
allways not cooked nearly raw
Heat before you eat!
These are awesome. Stick it in the oven on gas mark 4 for about half an hour and serve with your choice of cream, custard or ice cream.
Better to purchase yourself than have delivered
It came completely raw!!! We thought maybe it’s just the top part so we put it under the oven but as soon as we cut it it was all gloopy from the bottom completely uncooked!!!!!!!!
Delicious.
They are a bit soggy in the middle
bad bakery..
i have had many of these delivered but found that they were always undercooked - pastry undercooked and rhubarb undercooked, in fact the last one i received was completely raw.so stopped purchasing them..