By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Rhubarb Pie Each

2.5(9)Write a review
Tesco Rhubarb Pie Each
£ 1.25
£1.25/each
1/6 of a pie
  • Energy915kJ 218kcal
    11%
  • Fat9.3g
    13%
  • Saturates3.7g
    19%
  • Sugars12.0g
    13%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1052kJ / 251kcal

Product Description

  • Rhubarb Pie
  • Sweet shortcrust pastry with a rhubarb filling.

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Rhubarb (26%), Margarine, Water, White Sugar, Caster Sugar, Thickener (Modified Maize Starch), Invert Sugar Syrup, Sugar, Butter (Milk), Lemon Juice, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate), Salt.

Margarine contains: Palm Oil, Water, Rapeseed Oil, Salt.

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Wheat, Milk, Gluten

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

522g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/6 of a pie (87g)
Energy1052kJ / 251kcal915kJ / 218kcal
Fat10.7g9.3g
Saturates4.3g3.7g
Carbohydrate34.8g30.3g
Sugars13.8g12.0g
Fibre1.7g1.5g
Protein3.1g2.7g
Salt0.3g0.2g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

9 Reviews

Average of 2.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Tastes just like a home made pie!

5 stars

We ate this pie two days after the best before date, and it still tasted fresh and heavenly. We highly recommend this, as it tastes just like a home made pie!

THIS IS THE NICEST RHUBARB PIE THAT I HAVE EVER TA

1 stars

THIS IS THE NICEST RHUBARB PIE THAT I HAVE EVER TASTED.THE PASTRY IS VERY TASTY AND THE RHUBARB COOKED TO PERFECTION.YOU WILL NOT BE DISAPPOINTED.

Raw

1 stars

This pie was raw. I put it in the oven for ages when I realised it was raw but it just would not go from sticky, wet pastry to proper, cooked pastry. The crust cooked a little bit and I tried it but even the rhubarb was raw and crunchy. There were no instructions on how to cook it but it was in the oven for half an hour. There is something wrong with the pastry, not enough flour maybe? So disappointing.

not cooked properly

3 stars

allways not cooked nearly raw

Heat before you eat!

5 stars

These are awesome. Stick it in the oven on gas mark 4 for about half an hour and serve with your choice of cream, custard or ice cream.

Better to purchase yourself than have delivered

1 stars

It came completely raw!!! We thought maybe it’s just the top part so we put it under the oven but as soon as we cut it it was all gloopy from the bottom completely uncooked!!!!!!!!

Delicious.

4 stars

Delicious.

They are a bit soggy in the middle

1 stars

They are a bit soggy in the middle

bad bakery..

2 stars

i have had many of these delivered but found that they were always undercooked - pastry undercooked and rhubarb undercooked, in fact the last one i received was completely raw.so stopped purchasing them..

Usually bought next

Tesco Ready To Serve Custard 1Kg

£ 1.10
£0.11/100g

Tesco Bramley Apple Pie

£ 1.25
£1.25/each

Ambrosia Devon Custard 750G

£ 1.00
£0.13/100g

Offer

Tesco Cherry Pie

£ 1.25
£1.25/each

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here