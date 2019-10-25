Bramley Apple Pie Each

I'm not a huge fan of pies, but I found it lovely.
Have had these apple pies for a bit now and never had a problem with them. They always taste great! Especially with some vanilla ice cream
These pies are delicious
So far we've tried the apple pie and the cherry pie, and they make a delicious pud
Raw apple pie.
This apple pie was disgusting, there was a yellow liquid on top of the pastry. It looked like maybe something had been spilled on it and when I sliced it, it was completely raw inside as if it hadn't been cooked right. The pastry was all gooey.
usually raw underneath but this time top unkooked
not cooked even on top!
the pastry tast raw on the bottem
Sorry but this apple pie was virtually uncooked
Have had these apple pies for a while, but the last one was virtually uncooked, will try again though.
Best value for a family pie.
Lovely light pastry. Not too much sugar on the top. Filling is plenty and very tasty
Terrible
The worse apple pies I've ever bought !The pie lids fall off the pies leaving you to have to scoop out the filling.
Always first-class
The Bramley Apple Pie is what I would want all such pies to be: freshly-baked, the pastry is never too hard, and the pie is chock-full of apple.