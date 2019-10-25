By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Bramley Apple Pie Each
£ 1.25
£1.25/each
1/6 of a pie
  • Energy982kJ 234kcal
    12%
  • Fat9.7g
    14%
  • Saturates3.8g
    19%
  • Sugars13.1g
    15%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1128kJ / 269kcal

Product Description

  • Sweet shortcrust pastry with a Bramley apple filling.
  • Sweet shortcrust pastry with a Bramley apple filling.

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Flour Treatment Agent (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Apple (24%), Margarine, Water, Caster Sugar, Sugar, Apple Purée, Thickener (Modified Maize Starch), Invert Sugar Syrup, Butter (Milk), Lemon Juice, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate), Salt.

Margarine contains: Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Water, Salt.

 

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Wheat, Milk, Gluten

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

522g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1128kJ / 269kcal982kJ / 234kcal
Fat11.1g9.7g
Saturates4.4g3.8g
Carbohydrate38.4g33.4g
Sugars15.1g13.1g
Fibre1.5g1.3g
Protein3.0g2.6g
Salt0.3g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

12 Reviews

Average of 3.2 stars

I'm not a huge fan of pies, but I found it lovely.

4 stars

I'm not a huge fan of pies, but I found it lovely. Plus when I offered it to a visitor, they prefered it over other brands, and other stores versions.

Have had these apple pies for a bit now and never

5 stars

Have had these apple pies for a bit now and never had a problem with them. They always taste great! Especially with some vanilla ice cream

These pies are delicious

5 stars

So far we've tried the apple pie and the cherry pie, and they make a delicious pud

Raw apple pie.

1 stars

This apple pie was disgusting, there was a yellow liquid on top of the pastry. It looked like maybe something had been spilled on it and when I sliced it, it was completely raw inside as if it hadn't been cooked right. The pastry was all gooey.

usually raw underneath but this time top unkooked

1 stars

not cooked even on top!

the pastry tast raw on the bottem

2 stars

the pastry tast raw on the bottem

Sorry but this apple pie was virtually uncooked

2 stars

Have had these apple pies for a while, but the last one was virtually uncooked, will try again though.

Best value for a family pie.

5 stars

Lovely light pastry. Not too much sugar on the top. Filling is plenty and very tasty

Terrible

1 stars

The worse apple pies I've ever bought !The pie lids fall off the pies leaving you to have to scoop out the filling.

Always first-class

5 stars

The Bramley Apple Pie is what I would want all such pies to be: freshly-baked, the pastry is never too hard, and the pie is chock-full of apple.

