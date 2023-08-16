We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Andrex Supreme Quilts Toilet Tissue Mega Rolls 50% more sheets 9 Rolls

ANDREX SUPREME QUILTS MEGA T/ROLL 9 PACK In partnership with Bowel Cancer UK, we want to raise awareness of bowel cancer symptoms. Visit www.bowelcanceruk.org.ukwww.andrex.co.uk
Quilted comfort now lasts even longer with our Andrex® Supreme Quilts Mega rolls. Our Mega rolls have at least 50% more sheets on every roll*. This means that it will last you longer*, it will deliver the same great clean and Andrex quality. Just like our standard Supreme Quilts rolls, Andrex® Supreme Quilts Mega Rolls has been specifically designed for ultimate comfort. Our thick, super soft sheets with unique Air Pocket™ texture are gentle on the skin and help absorb pressure for a comforting clean like never before.Just like the rest of Andrex® Toilet Tissue, our Mega rolls are made with responsibly resourced fibres, our packaging is 100% recyclable and contains at least 30% recycled material. What's more, Andrex® Supreme Quilts Mega rolls use 26% less plastic, require up to 14% fewer trucks to transport and use up to 34% less core board**.Pair Andrex® Toilet Tissue and Andrex® Washlets™ Moist Toilet Tissue to feel Fresh*vs Andrex Supreme Quilts standard roll**When comparing 9R Supreme Quilts Mega Roll pack to 9R Supreme Quilts standard roll pack
9 Rolls 3 Ply Tissue.Average sheet count: 235 sheets per roll.Average roll length: 27.73m.FSC - FSC® Mix, Paper / Supporting responsible forestry, FSC® C013545, www.fsc.orgFSC - Forests® for All Forever®/™ Trademarks of Kimberly-Clark Worldwide, Inc. or its affiliates.© KCWW
By Appointment to Her Majesty the Queen Manufacturers of Disposable Tissues Kimberly-Clark Limited Tamworth, Surrey
Loooonger RollsUltimate Quilted ComfortLasts 50% longerWith air pocket textureDesigned for ultimate comfort with soft, quilted sheets
Pack size: 2115SHT

Net Contents

9 x Quilted Mega Rolls

