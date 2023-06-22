Cushelle Quilted Tubeless 50% Longer Toilet Tissue 6 Rolls

CUSHELLE QUILTED TUBELESS TOILET PAPER 6 ROLLS

Cushelle Quilted Tubeless toilet roll. No tube, just more cushiony soft paper. And because 6 Quilted Tubeless toilet rolls equals 9 regular rolls, if it seems to be lasting longer than normal, that's because it is!

Introducing new Cushelle Quilted Tubeless toilet rolls. No tube, just more cushiony soft paper^. We've ditched the cardboard tube & instead packed more sheets of the cushiony soft Cushelle toilet paper you love onto every roll; which means if it seems to be lasting longer than normal, that's because it is! We’ve also introduced CO2 reduced packaging*, due to the use of recycled plastics, and our plastic packaging can be recycled in stores** ^Cushelle Quilted Tubeless 252 sheets versus Cushelle Quilted Standard 157 sheets *CO2 Reduced: Carbon footprint reduction of the packaging due to use of recycled plastics vs. our previous packaging made with virgin fossil based plastics, based on Life Cycle Assessments conducted by Essity and verified by third party. **In the UK, please check on recyclemenow.com for your nearest collection point. In Ireland, this packaging can be recycled with your household recycling collection.

3ply tissue Average 252 sheets per roll Average sheet size 118mm v 104.5mm Average roll length 29.74m Available in 6 rolls = 9 rolls, and 4=6 rolls *CO2 Reduced: Carbon footprint reduction of the packaging due to use of recycled plastics vs our previous packaging made with virgin fossil based plastics, based on Life Cycle Assessments conducted by Essity and verified by third party. **In the UK, please check on recyclemenow.com for your nearest collection point In Ireland, this packaging can be recycled with your household recycling collection. ***Compared to Cushelle Quilted equivalent product. ^50% more sheets than our Cushelle Quilted roll

Pack size: 1512SHT

Produce of

United Kingdom

Net Contents

6 x Toilet Rolls