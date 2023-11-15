We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
image 1 of Cushelle Quilted Raspberry & Rhubarb Toilet Tissue 6 Rolls
image 1 of Cushelle Quilted Raspberry & Rhubarb Toilet Tissue 6 Rollsimage 2 of Cushelle Quilted Raspberry & Rhubarb Toilet Tissue 6 Rollsimage 3 of Cushelle Quilted Raspberry & Rhubarb Toilet Tissue 6 Rollsimage 4 of Cushelle Quilted Raspberry & Rhubarb Toilet Tissue 6 Rollsimage 5 of Cushelle Quilted Raspberry & Rhubarb Toilet Tissue 6 Rolls

Cushelle Quilted Raspberry & Rhubarb Toilet Tissue 6 Rolls

2.5(6)
Write a review

£6.75

£0.48/100sht

50% more sheets per roll, lasts longer than a standard roll

Cushelle Quilted R/berry & R/barb 50% Longer 6Pk
Cushelle Quilted Rhubarb & Raspberry 3ply Toilet Tissue 6 x 50% Longer Lasting Rolls*. Every 3ply sheet of velvety soft Cushelle Quilted Rhubarb & Raspberry is made with plump air cushions and has been enriched with a softening balm for cushiony softness and smoothness. We’ve also delicately scented the core with a fruity scent. Now longer rolls, so if it seems like it’s lasting longer, that’s because it is! Use with Cushelle Fresh Toilet Wipes for a fresher, cleaner feeling. *50% Longer Lasting Rolls, compared to standard rolls. 6 Quilted Toilet Tissue Rolls, 236 sheets per roll
Cushelle Quilted Rhubarb & Raspberry 3ply Toilet Tissue 6 x 50% Longer Lasting Rolls*. Every 3ply sheet of velvety soft Cushelle Quilted Rhubarb & Raspberry is made with plump air cushions and has been enriched with a softening balm for cushiony softness and smoothness. We’ve also delicately scented the core with a fruity scent. Now longer rolls, so if it seems like it’s lasting longer, that’s because it is! Use with Cushelle Fresh Toilet Wipes for a fresher, cleaner feeling. With the new QR code on pack, you can scan and find out more about what goes into our products, to help give you peace of mind that Cushelle products are sourced responsibly. Cushelle packaging can be recycled in store**, and we use recycled plastics in our packaging to reduce CO2*** We’ve partnered with ERIC, The Children’s Bowel and Bladder Charity to provide education and resources for improving childhood continence. Scan the QR code on pack to find out more. *50% Longer Lasting Rolls, compared to standard rolls. ** in the UK, please check on recyclenow.com for your nearest collection point. In Ireland, this packaging can be recycled with your household recycling collection. *** compared to previous Cushelle packaging. 6 Quilted Quilted Rhubarb & Raspberry Toilet Tissue Rolls, 236 sheets per roll
50% Longer lasting rollsRun out less oftenFewer roll changesInfused with Quilted Rhubarb & RaspberrySoftening balm on every sheetCushiony softnessScented coreIncreased recycled plastic in our packagingUse with wipes for a Fresher Feeling*50% Longer Lasting Rolls, compared to standard rolls** in the UK, please check on recyclenow.com for your nearest collection pointIn Ireland, this packaging can be recycled with your household recycling collection*** compared to previous Cushelle packaging.
Pack size: 1416SHT

Produce of

United Kingdom

Net Contents

6 x Toilet Rolls

View all Tubeless & Longer Rolls

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here