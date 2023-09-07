Cushelle Quilted Toilet Tissue 24 rolls

Cushelle Quilted toilet rolls have 3 layers of cushiony softness. They are so soft, strong & absorbent, that a little goes a long way. Be sure to get your hands on them before Kenny does! We’ve also introduced CO2 reduced packaging*, due to the use of recycled plastics, and our plastic packaging can be recycled in stores** *CO2 Reduced: Carbon footprint reduction of the packaging due to use of recycled plastics vs. our previous packaging made with virgin fossil based plastics, based on Life Cycle Assessments conducted by Essity and verified by third party. **In the UK, please check on recyclemenow.com for your nearest collection point. In Ireland, this packaging can be recycled with your household recycling collection.

24 rolls 3-ply tissue. Average 157 sheets per roll. Average sheet size 118mm x 104mm. Average roll length 18.5m.

Quilted for extra softness & strength
Available in 4 roll, 6 roll, 9 roll,16 roll and 24 roll
3-ply

Pack size: 3768SHT

Produce of

United Kingdom

Net Contents

24 x Toilet Rolls