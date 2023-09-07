We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
image 1 of Cushelle Quilted Toilet Tissue 24 rolls
image 1 of Cushelle Quilted Toilet Tissue 24 rollsimage 2 of Cushelle Quilted Toilet Tissue 24 rollsimage 3 of Cushelle Quilted Toilet Tissue 24 rollsimage 4 of Cushelle Quilted Toilet Tissue 24 rolls

Cushelle Quilted Toilet Tissue 24 rolls

4.9(1240)
Write a review

£15.50

£0.41/100sht

Cushelle Quilted Toilet Tissue 24 rolls
Cushelle Quilted toilet rolls have 3 layers of cushiony softness. They are so soft, strong & absorbent, that a little goes a long way. Be sure to get your hands on them before Kenny does!
Cushelle Quilted toilet rolls have 3 layers of cushiony softness. They are so soft, strong & absorbent, that a little goes a long way. Be sure to get your hands on them before Kenny does!We’ve also introduced CO2 reduced packaging*, due to the use of recycled plastics, and our plastic packaging can be recycled in stores***CO2 Reduced: Carbon footprint reduction of the packaging due to use of recycled plastics vs. our previous packaging made with virgin fossil based plastics, based on Life Cycle Assessments conducted by Essity and verified by third party.**In the UK, please check on recyclemenow.com for your nearest collection point. In Ireland, this packaging can be recycled with your household recycling collection.
24 rolls 3-ply tissue. Average 157 sheets per roll. Average sheet size 118mm x 104mm. Average roll length 18.5m.
Average roll length 18.5 mAverage sheet size 118 x 104 mmQuilted for extra softness & strengthAverage 157 sheets per rollAvailable in 4 roll, 6 roll, 9 roll,16 roll and 24 roll3-ply
Pack size: 3768SHT

Produce of

United Kingdom

Net Contents

24 x Toilet Rolls

View all 16 Roll +

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here