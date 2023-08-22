We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Neat Green Tea & Bergamot Handwash Concentrated Refill 30Ml

Neat Green Tea & Bergamot Handwash Concentrated Refill 30Ml

3(2)

3(2)
£3.00

£10.00/100ml

Vegan

Neat Green Tea & Bergamot H/Wash Conc Refill 30ml
Top notes: Citrus & green teaMiddle notes: Orange blossom & mintBase notes: Vanilla & a hint of moss
Hello, we're neat.We create-positive solutions that perform brilliantly.
FSC - FSC® Mix, Paper from responsible sources, FSC® C118980, www.fsc.orgCertified B Corporation - We're proud to be a certified B Corp
Goodbye Single-Use PlasticPlastic-FreeConcentrated RefillPlant-based ingredients with aloe vera extractFree-from single-use plasticRefills Made SimpleVegan-friendly
Pack size: 30ML

Ingredients

Aqua, Caprylyl/Capryl Glucoside, Sodium Cocoamphoacetate, Phenoxyethanol, Sucrose Cocoate, Polyglyceryl-6 Caprylate, Parfum, Sodium Chloride, Benzoic Acid, Dehydroacetic Acid, Hexylene Glycol, Ethylhexylglycerin, Proline, Barbadensis Leaf Juice Powder, Linalool, Limonene, Citronellol, Citral, Geraniol

Net Contents

30ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Refillable hand wash in three simple steps1 Shake the refill before use. Measure 270ml of tap water and pour into the reusable foaming hand wash bottle2 Carefully pour in the refill, secure the pump and shake well3 Press the pump for lush foaming hand wash without the plastic waste

