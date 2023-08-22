Neat Green Tea & Bergamot Handwash Concentrated Refill 30Ml

Neat Green Tea & Bergamot H/Wash Conc Refill 30ml

Top notes: Citrus & green tea Middle notes: Orange blossom & mint Base notes: Vanilla & a hint of moss

We create-positive solutions that perform brilliantly.

FSC - FSC® Mix, Paper from responsible sources, FSC® C118980, www.fsc.org Certified B Corporation - We're proud to be a certified B Corp

Goodbye Single-Use Plastic Plastic-Free Concentrated Refill Plant-based ingredients with aloe vera extract Free-from single-use plastic Refills Made Simple Vegan-friendly

Pack size: 30ML

Aqua, Caprylyl/Capryl Glucoside, Sodium Cocoamphoacetate, Phenoxyethanol, Sucrose Cocoate, Polyglyceryl-6 Caprylate, Parfum, Sodium Chloride, Benzoic Acid, Dehydroacetic Acid, Hexylene Glycol, Ethylhexylglycerin, Proline, Barbadensis Leaf Juice Powder, Linalool, Limonene, Citronellol, Citral, Geraniol

Refillable hand wash in three simple steps

1 Shake the refill before use. Measure 270ml of tap water and pour into the reusable foaming hand wash bottle

2 Carefully pour in the refill, secure the pump and shake well

3 Press the pump for lush foaming hand wash without the plastic waste