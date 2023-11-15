We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

image 1 of Palmolive Natural Milk & Honey Handwash Refill 1L
image 1 of Palmolive Natural Milk & Honey Handwash Refill 1Limage 2 of Palmolive Natural Milk & Honey Handwash Refill 1L

Palmolive Natural Milk & Honey Handwash Refill 1L

4.7(876)
£3.00

£0.30/100ml

Palmolive Natural Milk & Honey Handwash Refill 1LOur Palmolive Naturals Milk & Honey Handwash Cream Eco Refill has been specially designed to top up your empty bottle. It comes in a pouch that uses 82% less plastic• and is filled with caring ingredients of 96% natural origin and a formula that's 95% biodegradable. It's gentle on your skin and has been made with moisturising milk sourced from nuts and honey extract to help nourish your skin.
Our Palmolive Naturals Milk & Honey Handwash Cream Eco Refill has been specially designed to top up your empty bottle. It comes in a pouch that uses 82% less plastic• and is filled with caring ingredients of 96% natural origin and a formula that’s 95% biodegradable. It’s gentle on your skin and has been made with moisturising milk sourced from nuts and honey extract to help nourish your skin.
Dermatologically testedWith moisturising milk sourced from nutsBeautifully fragrant handwash for gentle careRefill pouch has been considerately made with 82% less plastic95% biodegradable formulaThoughtfully created with ingredients of 96% natural origin**water and naturally sourced ingredients with limited processing
Pack size: 1L

Ingredients

Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Sodium Chloride, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Parfum, Sodium Salicylate, Glycerin, Sodium Benzoate, Glycol Distearate, Lauryl Hydroxysultaine, Citric Acid, Polyquaternium-7, Coco-Glucoside, Tetrasodium EDTA, PEG-150 Pentaerythrityl Tetrastearate, PPG-2 Hydroxyethyl Cocamide, Glyceryl Oleate, Glyceryl Stearate, Mel, Prunus Amygdalus Dulcis Fruit Extract, Citrus Aurantium Dulcis Peel Oil, Benzyl Benzoate, Benzyl Salicylate, Hexyl Cinnamal, CI 16255, CI 19140.

Net Contents

1000

