Carex Handwash Aloe Vera Refill 1000ml

WARNING: Avoid contact with eyes. If this occurs rinse well immediately with warm water. Avoid contact with natural stone surfaces and stainless steel. May cause staining on other surfaces.

Ensure cap is replaced tightly and pack is stored out of reach of children.

Refill & reuse our pump bottle 1. Remove pump from your empty Carex bottle 2. Pour refill carefully into your Carex bottle 3. Screw pump back onto Carex bottle. Fasten refill & store for next time Directions: Uncap carefully and use to refill your pump pack.

2H Protection* Every time you wash Cleans Removes dirt and germs for hygienically clean hands Cares Keeps hands healthy and contains natural moisturisers Protects 2 hour protection* supporting skin's natural pH *Protects the skin's natural antibacterial defences 2 hours after washing. Always practice good hand hygiene.

