Carex Sensitive Antibacterial Handwash Refill 1 Litre

CAREX SENSITIVE ANTIBAC HANDWASH REFILL 1 LITRE

Carex Sensitive Antibacterial Caring Hand Wash Refill Cleans Removes dirt and germs for hygienically clean hands Cares Keeps hands healthy and contains natural moisturisers Protects 2 hour protection* supporting skin's natural pH *Protects the skin's natural antibacterial defences 2 hours after washing. Always practice good hand hygiene.

85% less plastic† Recycle in selected supermarkets** **Refill recycling available at selected supermarkets once spout has been removed. Subject to change at discretion of the retailer Visit www.carex.co.uk/sniptorecycle or your local supermarket's website for more information †Based on weight per g compared with 4x250ml Carex bottles with pumps

Refill 4 x 250ml Bottles Kills 99.9% of Bacteria Dermatologically tested Cosmetic Product Suitable for Vegans

Pack size: 1000ML

Ingredients

Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Chloride, Glycerin, Polyquaternium-7, Parfum, Sodium Benzoate, Lactic Acid, Tetrasodium Glutamate Diacetate, Diethylamino Hydroxybenzoyl Hexyl Benzoate, Ethylhexyl Methoxycinnamate, Propylene Glycol, CI 60730

Net Contents

1000ml ℮

Preparation and Usage