Carex Sensitive Antibacterial Handwash Refill 1 Litre

5(1)
£3.60

£0.36/100ml

Vegan

CAREX SENSITIVE ANTIBAC HANDWASH REFILL 1 LITRE
Carex Sensitive Antibacterial Caring Hand Wash RefillCleansRemoves dirt and germs for hygienically clean handsCaresKeeps hands healthy and contains natural moisturisersProtects2 hour protection* supporting skin's natural pH*Protects the skin's natural antibacterial defences 2 hours after washing. Always practice good hand hygiene.
85% less plastic†Recycle in selected supermarkets****Refill recycling available at selected supermarkets once spout has been removed. Subject to change at discretion of the retailerVisit www.carex.co.uk/sniptorecycle or your local supermarket's website for more information†Based on weight per g compared with 4x250ml Carex bottles with pumps
Refill 4 x 250ml BottlesKills 99.9% of BacteriaDermatologically testedCosmetic ProductSuitable for Vegans
Pack size: 1000ML

Ingredients

Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Chloride, Glycerin, Polyquaternium-7, Parfum, Sodium Benzoate, Lactic Acid, Tetrasodium Glutamate Diacetate, Diethylamino Hydroxybenzoyl Hexyl Benzoate, Ethylhexyl Methoxycinnamate, Propylene Glycol, CI 60730

Net Contents

1000ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Refill & reuse our pump & bottle1. Remove pump from your empty Carex bottle2. Pour refill carefully into your Carex bottle3. Screw pump back onto Carex bottle. Fasten refill & store for next timeDirections: Uncap carefully and use to refill your pump pack. Ensure cap is replaced tightly and pack is stored out of reach of children.

