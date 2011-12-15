Is the Same-day plan available to everyone?
Unfortunately, we are unable to offer same-day deliveries or same-day Click+Collect in a few areas, so the Same-day plan will not be available if you live in one of the following postcodes:
BN6, BN7, BN8, EX23, EX31, EX32, EX33, EX34, EX35, EX36, FK20, HS1, HS2, HS3, HS4, HS5, IM1, IM2, IM3, IM4, IM5, IM6, IM7, IM8, IM9, IV1, IV10, IV11, IV14, IV15, IV16, IV17, IV18, IV19, IV20, IV21, IV22, IV23, IV24, IV25, IV26, IV27, IV28, IV4, IV54, IV6, IV7, IV8, IV9, KW1, KW10, KW11, KW12, KW13, KW14, KW2, KW3, KW5, KW6, KW7, KW8, KW9, PA30, PA31, PA32, PA33, PA34, PA35, PA36, PA37, PA38, PA43, PA45, PA46, PA47, PA49, PA62, PA63, PA64, PA66, PA68, PA69, PA70, PA71, PA73, PA74, PA77, PA78, PA80, PL13, PL14, PL15, PL16, PL22, PL23, PL24, PL25, PL26, PL27, PL28, PL29, PL30, PL31, PL32, PL33, PL34, PL35, PH31, PH33, PH34, PH36, PH49, PH50, TA24, TR1, TR14, TR15, TR16, TR18, TR19, TR2, TR20, TR26, TR27, TR3, TR4, TR5, TR6, TR7, TR8, TR9, ZE1, ZE2, ZE3.
Or Click+Collect from one of the following stores:
Broadford, Portree A, Portree B, Portree C, Ullapool, Kyleakin, Uig Village Hall, Torridon Inn, Dundonnell Hotel, Newbury, Didcot, Kinlochbervie Hotel, Wick, Pembury, Gillingham, Rickmansworth, Ruislip Park Way, Beckenham Elmers End, Penge Croydon Road, Ewell Esso, Sidcup.
Other locations may be affected subject to availability. We are working on improving our service, so please check our availability again in a few months' time.
If I have a Same-day plan, will I be able to amend all my orders on the same day as my delivery?
For same-day orders, you can make changes right up until 1pm on the day of delivery*. For any other order, the cut-off time for amendments for all customers will be 11.45pm the night before delivery.
*From 29 April, the cut-off time for amending same-day deliveries in will be 11am instead of 1pm for the following postcodes:
E1 8, HA7, WD19, WD23, CM16, E1, E10, E11, E12, E15, E17, E18, E2, E20, E3, E4, E5, E7, E8, EC1A, EC1M, EC1N, EC1R, EC1V, EC1Y, EC2A, EC2M, EC2N, EC2R, EC2V, EC2Y, EC3A, EC3M, EC3N, EC3R, EC3V, EC4M, EC4N, EC4R, EC4V, EN1, EN2, EN3, EN4, EN5, EN6, EN7, EN8, EN9, IG1, IG10, IG2, IG3, IG4, IG5, IG6, IG7, IG8, IG9, N1, N10, N11, N12, N13, N14, N15 3, N16, N17, N18, N19, N1C, N2, N20, N21, N22, N3, N3, N4, N5, N6, N7, N8, N9, NW7, RM1, RM11, RM2, RM3, RM4, RM5, RM6, RM7, RM8, WC1X
We are trialling different ways to improve our delivery service, so this change will be in place until the end of the year.