Frequently asked questions

The Basics

What is Delivery Saver?

Delivery Saver is our subscription-based delivery service, designed to help you reduce the cost of home deliveries for your grocery orders. Once you sign up, any orders you place via Tesco online will be delivered to your home or chosen delivery address, or through our Click+Collect service from your local store. You can do that once a day, every day, as long as your plan is valid.

Are there any basket or ordering rules?

At final checkout your order will need to total £40 or more for home deliveries and £25* for selected Click+Collect locations**. Don't worry if your order falls below this threshold if there are substitutions, or products are unavailable, you won't be charged for the delivery. If your order does not meet the minimum spend, you will be charged a minimum basket charge of £4.

*From the 18-24 December, the minimum order value for all Click+Collect locations will be £40 due to high demand during peak times.

**The following Click+Collect locations have a £40 minimum order value:

Bognor Superstore, Littlehampton Superstore, Bursledon Towers Extra, Broadford, Portree A, Portree B, Ullapool Superstore, Kyleakin Community Hall, Uig Village Hall, Torridon Community Centre, Portree C, Dundonnell Hotel, Poole Fleet Extra, Poole Branksome Superstore, Purley Extra, Sutton-Cheam Extra, Shoreham Extra, Bradford Extra, Brighouse Bradford Road Superstore, Kinlochbervie Hotel, Wick Superstore, Bradley Stoke Extra, Bristol Golden Hill Superstore, Pembury Superstore, Gillingham Extra, Rickmansworth Superstore, and Ruislip Park Way Express.

How do I sign up?

Just go to our home page choose the plan that suits you best, then click to buy. Once you're signed up, you can start placing orders straight away, without paying an additional delivery charge, as long as your order meets any minimum spend requirements.

Can I use any credit or debit card to sign up?

You can use any Visa Debit, Visa, Mastercard, Amex or Tesco Credit Card. Unfortunately we are unable to accept sign-ups using Visa Electron or Maestro cards.

How much could I save?

That depends how often you shop, and how much you usually pay for delivery. You can see a breakdown of all the savings you can make on our home page.

How many deliveries can I have?

Once you're signed up, you can have a delivery every day your plan is valid if you wish, as long as it's no more than once a day and there are slots available. Just choose the day and time you want from the available slots.

I'm on a Midweek plan – when can I book a Christmas slot?

The closest date to Christmas Day that Midweek plan customers can get a free Christmas slot is Thursday 19 December. You can still book a delivery slot outside your plan when priority access opens but you will have to pay the full slot price. Click+Collect slots will be free on any day of the week, as part of your plan.

If you're concerned about fresh food items, you could place an order for any food that keeps in the cupboard or freezer earlier in the week and pop in-store for the final bits of fresh food and any last-minute buys closer to Christmas.

Can I get my groceries delivered to different addresses?

Yes, of course you can. There is no restriction on the number of different addresses you can have orders delivered to, as long as it's no more than one grocery delivery per day in total.

Can I book multiple orders?

Yes. For example, you can book your Christmas slot when they are released and still continue your weekly shops as normal. Head to ‘My orders’ and select the order you would like to amend. Just remember to check out your order to confirm changes.

Once I'm signed up, how quickly can I start using Delivery Saver?

Right away on any new orders. You can even use it on orders you've already placed. All you have to do is amend the order: you can add or remove an item, or change the delivery slot - this action will activate your Delivery Saver plan and you will not be charged for the delivery.

Will I earn Clubcard points on my subscription?

Yes, for every whole pound you spend on your Delivery Saver Plan, you will earn one point.

Can I use Clubcard vouchers to pay for my Delivery Saver plan when I sign up?

Yes, you can use your vouchers towards a Delivery Saver plan. The value of the Clubcard vouchers you use towards a plan has now changed from 2x to 3x. Simply go to our Delivery Saver page on our Clubcard site, where you can exchange your vouchers for a Delivery Saver coupon which will be valid for 6 months. You can either pay for a whole plan this way or pay partly with vouchers and the rest with cash.

How does my free trial work?

The trial allows you to try Delivery Saver for a month, including free same-day deliveries and free Click+Collect. After which you will automatically move on to a paid plan of your choice. You will be asked to select this plan when you sign up for the free trial. However, if you change your mind you can switch or cancel your plan any time during your free trial.

Same-day deliveries

Charges for same-day orders

Unless you are on the Same-day Delivery Saver plan, there is a £2 charge per order if you book a same-day delivery or same-day Click+Collect slot.

What is the Same-day plan?

Our Same-day plan means you can get same-day deliveries Monday to Saturday on top of normal deliveries any day of the week. With this plan, there is no delivery charge for same-day deliveries, just order by 1pm for delivery after 7pm* (subject to slot availability).

Is the Same-day plan available to everyone?

Unfortunately, we are unable to offer same-day deliveries or same-day Click+Collect in a few areas, so the Same-day plan will not be available if you live in one of the following postcodes:

BN6, BN7, BN8, EX23, EX31, EX32, EX33, EX34, EX35, EX36, FK20, HS1, HS2, HS3, HS4, HS5, IM1, IM2, IM3, IM4, IM5, IM6, IM7, IM8, IM9, IV1, IV10, IV11, IV14, IV15, IV16, IV17, IV18, IV19, IV20, IV21, IV22, IV23, IV24, IV25, IV26, IV27, IV28, IV4, IV54, IV6, IV7, IV8, IV9, KW1, KW10, KW11, KW12, KW13, KW14, KW2, KW3, KW5, KW6, KW7, KW8, KW9, PA30, PA31, PA32, PA33, PA34, PA35, PA36, PA37, PA38, PA43, PA45, PA46, PA47, PA49, PA62, PA63, PA64, PA66, PA68, PA69, PA70, PA71, PA73, PA74, PA77, PA78, PA80, PL13, PL14, PL15, PL16, PL22, PL23, PL24, PL25, PL26, PL27, PL28, PL29, PL30, PL31, PL32, PL33, PL34, PL35, PH31, PH33, PH34, PH36, PH49, PH50, TA24, TR1, TR14, TR15, TR16, TR18, TR19, TR2, TR20, TR26, TR27, TR3, TR4, TR5, TR6, TR7, TR8, TR9, ZE1, ZE2, ZE3.

Or Click+Collect from one of the following stores:

Broadford, Portree A, Portree B, Portree C, Ullapool, Kyleakin, Uig Village Hall, Torridon Inn, Dundonnell Hotel, Newbury, Didcot, Kinlochbervie Hotel, Wick, Pembury, Gillingham, Rickmansworth, Ruislip Park Way, Beckenham Elmers End, Penge Croydon Road, Ewell Esso, Sidcup.

Other locations may be affected subject to availability. We are working on improving our service, so please check our availability again in a few months' time.

Am I guaranteed a Same-day slot?

Being on the same-day plan has many benefits, but it doesn't guarantee you any particular delivery slot. Delivery slots are subject to availability and all customers have the same opportunity to choose from the slots available.

Can I upgrade my current plan to the Same-day plan?

Yes, you can, just visit My Plan, sign in and select 'Change renewal plan'. You'll be automatically moved onto the new plan when it's time to renew.

Can I have same-day deliveries on a Midweek or Any day plan?

If you’re on a Midweek or Any day plan, same-day deliveries will be charged at £2 for each same-day order you make. Alternatively, choose to upgrade to the Same-day plan and same-day deliveries plus same-day Click+Collect are a free and inclusive part of your plan.

Will deliveries and collections be disrupted over Christmas?

For all locations, deliveries and collections are as normal in the run-up to Christmas, except for the following dates: 24 December (largely unavailable for most locations); 25 and 26 December, 1 January (no service). Plus, in Scotland, there will also be no delivery or collection on 2 January.

There will also be some disruption to the availability of same-day slots between 18 December and 5 January, when most areas will have limited or no availability. Specifically, same-day orders will not be available in any areas on the following dates: 24–26 December, 31 December, 1 January.

If you do book a same-day slot between 18 December and 5 January, any amends you want to make must be done by 10am on the day of delivery.

We expect that in the week before Christmas, there will be less same-day availability than usual, as these slots will have already been booked up when priority Christmas access opens.

If I have a Same-day plan, will I be able to amend all my orders on the same day as my delivery?

For same-day orders, you can make changes right up until 1pm on the day of delivery*. For any other order, the cut-off time for amendments for all customers will be 11.45pm the night before delivery.

*From 29 April, the cut-off time for amending same-day deliveries in will be 11am instead of 1pm for the following postcodes:

E1 8, HA7, WD19, WD23, CM16, E1, E10, E11, E12, E15, E17, E18, E2, E20, E3, E4, E5, E7, E8, EC1A, EC1M, EC1N, EC1R, EC1V, EC1Y, EC2A, EC2M, EC2N, EC2R, EC2V, EC2Y, EC3A, EC3M, EC3N, EC3R, EC3V, EC4M, EC4N, EC4R, EC4V, EN1, EN2, EN3, EN4, EN5, EN6, EN7, EN8, EN9, IG1, IG10, IG2, IG3, IG4, IG5, IG6, IG7, IG8, IG9, N1, N10, N11, N12, N13, N14, N15 3, N16, N17, N18, N19, N1C, N2, N20, N21, N22, N3, N3, N4, N5, N6, N7, N8, N9, NW7, RM1, RM11, RM2, RM3, RM4, RM5, RM6, RM7, RM8, WC1X

We are trialling different ways to improve our delivery service, so this change will be in place until the end of the year.

Plan Renewal / Cancellation

Will my Delivery Saver plan automatically renew?

Yes. We'll remind you that your renewal is due 7 days before your renewal date by email. Once your plan renews, you also have a 14-day cooling off period in which you can cancel the plan at any time. If you haven't placed an order in this time, we'll provide you with a refund.

You also have the option to stop automatic renewal. If you chose this, your plan will come to an end when your contract finishes. Visit your My Plan page, scroll down to the 'Your renewal' section, select 'Cancel renewal' and follow the steps.

Remember, if you don't save at the end of the plan, you'll receive an eCoupon with the difference.

I have already signed up to Delivery Saver, can I change which plan I am on?

Yes, you can choose a new Delivery Saver plan by visiting your My Plan page, scrolling down to the 'Your renewal' section, selecting 'Change renewal plan' and following the steps. This change will take effect at the end of your current plan.

Can I cancel my Delivery Saver plan?

You can cancel any time during your free trial or within 14 days of starting or renewing a paid plan. If you haven't placed an order in this time, we'll provide you with a refund. You can also cancel at any time if there is a material change to the terms and conditions of your plan.

You also have the option to turn off automatic renewal of your plan. Visit your My Plan page, scroll down to the 'Your renewal' section, select 'Cancel renewal' and follow the steps. You may also contact our customer services team. Please see the 'Contact us' FAQ section for details.

Remember, if you don't save on Delivery Saver at the end of the plan, we'll give you an eCoupon with the difference.

Free month's trial

What is the free trial?

The trial allows you to try Delivery Saver for a month, for free. The Delivery Saver trial means you can shop and get free deliveries or Click+Collect, 7 days a week on Tesco groceries.

How long does the free trial last?

The trial is a month long after which you will automatically move on to a paid plan of your choice. You will be asked to select this plan when you sign up for the free trial however if you change your mind you can switch or cancel your plan any time during your free trial.

What do I get as part of my trial?

Free unlimited delivery on orders of £40 and more and free Click+Collect on orders of £25* or more in selected stores** (limited to one delivery or collection a day).

Your free delivery or collection of groceries will begin as soon as you begin your trial.

*From the 18-24 December, the minimum order value for all Click+Collect locations will be £40 due to high demand during peak times.

**The following Click+Collect locations have a £40 minimum order value year-round:

Bognor Superstore, Littlehampton Superstore, Bursledon Towers Extra, Broadford, Portree A, Portree B, Ullapool Superstore, Kyleakin Community Hall, Uig Village Hall, Torridon Community Centre, Portree C, Dundonnell Hotel, Poole Fleet Extra, Poole Branksome Superstore, Purley Extra, Sutton-Cheam Extra, Shoreham Extra, Bradford Extra, Brighouse Bradford Road Superstore, Kinlochbervie Hotel, Wick Superstore, Bradley Stoke Extra, Bristol Golden Hill Superstore, Pembury Superstore, Gillingham Extra, Rickmansworth Superstore, and Ruislip Park Way Express.

How do I qualify for priority access to Christmas delivery slots?

Access to early Christmas slots is set on 25 November. So you must be on an active paid Delivery Saver plan by this date in order to qualify for early access.

If you're on a free Delivery Saver trial, the trial must end by 25 November to qualify for early access. If your free trial ends later than this date, you can choose to skip the trial and go straight on to a paid plan by 25 November. To do this, simply go to the My Plan page and select 'Upgrade for priority access'. From there, you can change to a paid plan of your choice.

Please see What is the free trial skip? FAQ for more details.

If your account has been suspended, it must be reactivated by 25 November to qualify for early access.

What happens when early access opens in the early hours of 27 November?

Delivery Saver customers can book any available slot on dates up to 23 December. This access to slots is one week earlier than non-Delivery Saver customers.

For most of the UK, our last day of deliveries before Christmas is Monday 23 December, however for some locations close to London we deliver on the Tuesday 24 December too. If you're not in one of these areas, you simply won’t be able to see the slots for 24 December.

Early access at Christmas is one of the very popular benefits for Delivery Saver customers and we know that many customers choose to secure a slot as soon as they become available in the early hours of the morning.

Who is entitled to a free trial?

All customers new to Delivery Saver are entitled to a free trial.

I am already a Delivery Saver customer, so can I get a free trial?

The free trial is only available to new Delivery Saver customers. As a Delivery Saver customer you already save money on your deliveries and the more you shop the more you save.

How do I sign up?

Just go to our home page, select start your free trial then follow the simple instructions to start your trial. You will be asked to enter payment details, but you will not be charged at this point.

Why do I have to enter my payment details?

This ensures you have no interruption to your delivery service. We take your payment details up front so that you can automatically move on to your selected paid plan you chose when signing up for your free trial. If you decide you'd like to cancel the plan at any time during your free trial, you can do this by visiting the My Plan page.

Can I switch the paid plan I selected to move on to after my trial?

In My Plan you can change the plan you wish to switch to after your free trial.

Can I cancel my trial plan?

Yes, you can cancel your free trial at any time by visiting the My Plan page. You'll still receive the full month of free Delivery Saver. If you change your mind, you can also undo the cancellation through the My Plan page.

What is the free trial skip?

The free trial skip is available for new Delivery Saver customers only in the month before Christmas slots open, to help make sure sure they can qualify for early access.

Usually, new customers would have had to sign up to a plan by 25 October, so that when their free trial ends and they move on to a paid plan, they are on the paid plan in time to qualify for early access.

What happens at the end of the trial?

That's up to you. You can choose to sign up for a full plan or you can simply go back to paying a delivery charge each time you order. We'll be in touch shortly before your month of free deliveries ends to remind you of your options.

Terms & Conditions apply. Please read these for further details

Delivery Saver Guarantee

What is the Delivery Saver Guarantee?

This guarantee relates to your grocery deliveries. It's our promise that you'll never be out of pocket with Delivery Saver. When your plan comes to an end, we'll work out exactly what you've saved on grocery deliveries by being a Delivery Saver customer. We will compare what you paid for your Delivery Saver plan and the delivery charges you would have paid without it. If it turns out you'd have spent less without it, we'll give you a grocery eCoupon for the difference. We'll email your eCoupon to you within 21 days of the end of your Delivery Saver plan.

Contact us

If you can't find the information you need here, get in touch with the relevant customer service team on our contact us page.