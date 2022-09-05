Special Offers

We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.
Samsung Galaxy A13 64Gb Light Blue
Offer available
Samsung Galaxy A13 64Gb Light Blue
£129.99
Product information
Product specifications
Screen
Screen Type
FHD+ TFT
Screen Size
6.6"
Video Capability
Yes
Software
Operating System
Android
Software Version
Android 12.0
CPU
Exynos 850
Memory
Internal Memory
64GB
Internal CPU RAM
4GB
Expandable Memory Slot
Up to 1TB microSD
Camera
Primary Camera
Yes
Secondary Camera
Yes
Secondary Camera Resolution (MP)
8MP
Video Recording Capability
1080p (Full HD)
Accessories Included
Mains Charger Included
No
USB cable included
Yes
Headphones included
No
Power
Battery Type
Lithium ion
Battery Capacity (mAh)
5000
Wireless Charging Available
No
Dimensions
Product Height
165.1 Millimetre
Product Width
76.4 Millimetre
Product Weight
195 Gram
Key Information
Type
Smart phone
Network
Tesco Mobile
Colour
Blue
Mobile Internet
4G
Touch Screen
Yes
Manufacturer Warranty Period
2 years
Connectivity
SIM Slots
Dual SIM
SIM Type
Nano SIM
Charger Connection Type
USB Type-C
NFC
Yes
Bluetooth®
Yes
Wi-Fi Capability
Yes
Variant
Network
Tesco Mobile
Colour
Blue
Additional Features
Sensors
In-display fingerprint sensor, Accelerometer, Electronic compass, Gyroscope, Ambient light sensor, Proximity sensor, Sensor Core
Water & Dust Resistance
No
Keypad
Touchscreen
Built-in MP3 player
Yes
Built-in FM Radio
No
Show All