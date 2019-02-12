Purchasing SIM free and pay as you go mobile phone products

Please read these Product Terms and Conditions carefully as they affect your rights and liabilities under the law and set out the terms which apply when you buy SIM free and pay as you go mobile phone products.

1. Descriptions and prices of products 1.1. All prices are expressed inclusive of any VAT payable unless otherwise stated. 1.2. The price of a product does not include the delivery charge, which will depend on the delivery method you choose and will be added during checkout. See paragraph 4 below for more information. 1.3. If there is a difference between the price for a product in a Tesco catalogue and on the Site, you will be charged the price shown on the Site. The price offered in respect of a product on the Site may differ from the price offered at the same time in Tesco stores. We are under no obligation to honour any in-store price or promotion in the event that it differs from those on the Site or if applicable in a Tesco catalogue. 1.4. Every effort is made to ensure that prices shown for products are correct when the products are added onto the Site. If, by mistake, we have under-priced a product, we will not be obliged to supply that product to you at the stated price, provided that we notify you before we despatch the product to you. In those circumstances, we reserve the right to cancel your order. In the event we cancel your order, we will notify you and give you a full refund on any amount already paid for that product. 2. Availability 2.1. All products advertised are subject to availability or while stocks last (as may be applicable). 2.2. We try to ensure that we always stock the full product range and will let you know if the product is out of stock. If for any reason beyond our reasonable control we are unable to supply a particular product, we will not be liable to you except to ensure that you are not charged for that product. 2.3. In the interests of all our customers, we may place restrictions on how many you can buy for some products. If you try to buy more than the number of products permitted by any buying restrictions on that product, you will receive a message telling you to reduce the number of products you're trying to buy. 3. Acceptance of orders 3.1. Your order is an offer to buy from us. We will send you an order confirmation email detailing the products you have ordered and an estimated date for delivery or collection in store, as applicable. Please note that this email is not acceptance of your order by us. 3.2. Nothing that we do or say will amount to any acceptance of your offer until you are sent an email notifying you that we have despatched a product to you or, if you have opted for Click+Collect, notifying you that we have despatched a product to your selected store (as applicable). At this point (when we send the email notifying you of despatch), a contract will be made between Tesco and you for you to buy and us to sell the products that you have ordered from us. Where products are despatched or made available to collect in-store separately, our acceptance of the order in respect of each product takes place when you are notified by email of such despatch. 3.3. Up until the point the contract is made, you may withdraw your offer. After the time the contract is made, you cannot amend your order (however, you may cancel for change of mind as set out in our return and refund policy) 3.4. At any point up until the contract is made, we may decline to supply a product to you. If we decline to supply a product to you and you have already paid for it, we will give you a full refund of any amount already paid for that product. 4. Deliveries 4.1. Delivery will be made to the address specified when you complete the order. You may choose to collect some products as indicated on the Site from selected Tesco stores. 4.2. Please note that we only deliver to addresses within England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland and the Isle of Man. We may block postcodes at our discretion for security purposes, we will advise you of this when entering your postcode into your account. 4.3. Ownership of an item will not pass to you until we have delivered it to you, either directly or by leaving it in a safe place or with another person. For further information about when we may leave an item with another person, please see our FAQs. Once an item is delivered to you or a person identified by you to take possession of the item, risk of damage to or loss of the item passes to you. 4.4. We use a variety of delivery methods depending on the speed with which you wish to receive it. This means that each order from each of our Online Stores will be delivered separately. For more information on delivery arrangements, times and prices for products supplied by Tesco, please see our FAQs. Some products are delivered directly by our supplier and the supplier will contact you to arrange delivery. 4.5. Whilst we make considerable effort to deliver all your products within the time periods selected by you for delivery, we shall contact you to let you know if we are having any problems getting a product to you within that time. 5. Return and refund policy For details of how to cancel your order if you change your mind or how to obtain a refund or replacement if your products are damaged or are faulty, please refer to our return and refund policy. 6. Payments and cards 6.1. Payment for your products will be taken at the time you place your order, once we have checked your card details, but before the product is despatched. If there is a problem taking payment for all or part of your order we will contact you by email (or by telephone if you have not given us an email address). 6.2. For use of Tesco gift cards, Clubcard vouchers and eCoupons please see paragraph 7 below 6.3. Your credit/debit card details will be encrypted by the Site to minimise the possibility of unauthorised access or disclosure. 7. Free gifts, promotional products and eCoupons 7.1. Free gifts and promotional products that are given away in conjunction with a purchase may be despatched to you separately and delivery times may vary. 7.2. If you change your mind and return your product, you must also return any free gift or promotional product associated with the promotion and received by you as a result of that order. We may charge you a reasonable amount for the free gift if you do not return it. 7.3. You can use Tesco gift cards/Moneycards, Clubcard vouchers and eCoupons to pay for your order subject to these Terms and Conditions and any other specific conditions notified to you on the issue of such gift cards/Moneycard, Clubcard vouchers or eCoupons. Please note eCoupons and Clubcard vouchers may have expiry dates. 7.4. Bonus coupons received with the quarterly Clubcard mailing or handed out in-store, and product or discount coupons issued by manufacturers or promoters cannot be redeemed against purchases from the Site unless specifically stated otherwise on the bonus coupon. 8. Amendments We may update these Terms and Conditions from time to time and any changes will be notified to you via the email address provided by you on registration or via a suitable announcement on the Site. If you do not wish to accept the new Terms and Conditions, you should not make any purchases of SIM free phones, pay as you go mobile phones, pay as you go SIMs or online top-ups. 9. Our responsibility to you 9.1. If we are in breach of these Terms and Conditions, we will only be responsible for any losses that you suffer as a result to the extent that they are a foreseeable consequence to both of us at the time you order the relevant product or the time you otherwise use the Site. 9.2. Because we sell products for personal use only our responsibility to you shall not include any business losses such as lost data, lost profits, lost sales or business interruption. 9.3. This paragraph 9 does not limit or affect our responsibility to you for fraudulent misrepresentation or if our negligence results in death or personal injury. Nothing in these Terms and Conditions affects or limits our responsibility resulting from products sold being found to be unsafe. 10. Miscellaneous 10.1. You may not transfer any of your rights under these Terms and Conditions to any other person. We may transfer our rights under these Terms and Conditions to another business where we reasonably believe your rights will not be affected. 10.2. If you breach these Terms and Conditions and we choose to ignore this, we will still be entitled to use our rights and remedies at a later date or in any other situation where you breach these Terms and Conditions. 10.3. These Terms and Conditions are subject to English law. We will try to solve any disagreements quickly and efficiently. If you are not happy with the way we deal with any disagreement and you want to take court proceedings, you must do so in England, Scotland, Wales or Northern Ireland. 11. Customer services If you have any queries about SIM free and pay as you go mobile phone products, please call 0800 323 4060 (0330 123 4060 charged at local rate from a mobile).

The Site is owned and operated by Tesco Stores Limited, a company registered in England whose registered office is at Tesco House, Shire Park, Kestrel Way, Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA, with Company Registration No. 519500 and VAT No. GB220 4302 31. You can contact us at online@tesco.co.uk.

Last updated 12/02/2019