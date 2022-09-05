Special Offers

Product information

The awesome Galaxy A53 5G - one smooth operator, one big screen. Watching a movie, gaming, even your lip-syncing on TikTok, everything is just so… smoooth. With four cameras, you have the power to express yourself in every moment. Have a play, capture photos and videos beautifully and share your world like never before. A long-lasting battery that keeps you streaming, chatting and playing. And Galaxy A53 5G automatically saves power on your down-time. Wherever you go, immersive sound takes everything you stream to another level. And rain won't stop play with awesome water resistance.