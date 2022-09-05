We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
There are no items currently in your Basket

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G 128Gb Awesome Peach

Offer available
altText
altText
altText
altText
Offer available

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G 128Gb Awesome Peach

£389.99
Express deliveryOrders placed by 5pm (Sunday - Friday) will be delivered the next day. Orders placed after 5pm on Friday or on Saturday and Sunday will be delivered the following Tuesday*

Special Offers

Buy A Tesco Mobile Top Up and Save £10 on Selected Handsets
FREE SIM SAVE £0.99

Product information

The awesome Galaxy A53 5G - one smooth operator, one big screen. Watching a movie, gaming, even your lip-syncing on TikTok, everything is just so… smoooth. With four cameras, you have the power to express yourself in every moment. Have a play, capture photos and videos beautifully and share your world like never before. A long-lasting battery that keeps you streaming, chatting and playing. And Galaxy A53 5G automatically saves power on your down-time. Wherever you go, immersive sound takes everything you stream to another level. And rain won't stop play with awesome water resistance.

Product specifications

What's in the Box
Device,USB Charging cable,Quick start guide, Warranty card, Ejection Pin
Screen Type
SAMOLED
Screen Size
6.5"
Video Capability
Yes
Operating System
Android
Software Version
Android 12
CPU
Exynos 1280
Internal Memory
128GB
Internal CPU RAM
6GB
Expandable Memory Slot
Up to 1TB microSD
Primary Camera
Yes
Primary Camera Resolution (MP)
32MP
Secondary Camera
Yes
Secondary Camera Resolution (MP)
32MP
Video Recording Capability
2160p (4k Ultra HD)
Mains Charger Included
No
USB cable included
Yes
Headphones included
No
Battery Type
Lithium ion
Battery Capacity (mAh)
5000mAh
Wireless Charging Available
No
Product Height
159.6 Millimetre
Product Width
74.8 Millimetre
Product Weight
189 Gram
Type
Smart phone
Network
Tesco Mobile
Colour
Orange
Mobile Internet
5G
Touch Screen
Yes
Manufacturer Warranty Period
2 years
SIM Slots
Dual SIM
SIM Type
Micro SIM
Charger Connection Type
USB Type-C
GSM Frequency
QuadBand
NFC
Yes
Bluetooth®
Yes
Wi-Fi Capability
Yes
Network
Tesco Mobile
Colour
Orange
Sensors
In-display fingerprint sensor, Accelerometer, Electronic compass, Gyroscope, Ambient light sensor, Proximity sensor, Sensor Core
Water & Dust Resistance
No
Keypad
Touchscreen
Built-in MP3 player
Yes
Built-in FM Radio
No