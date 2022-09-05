Special Offers

We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Samsung Galaxy S22+ 128Gb Pink Gold

Samsung Galaxy S22+ 128Gb Pink Gold

£959.99

£959.99
Product information

Galaxy S22+. Capture and share epically bright night-time videos and portraits from dusk until dawn with revolutionary, AI-enhanced cameras. Entertainment from the palm of your hand just got unbelievably bright and incredibly immersive. It's full stream ahead with the speed of Samsung's fastest 4nm processor and a battery that outlasts the day, plus 45W Super Fast Charging. Experience new ways to watch, chat and be together with friends even when you're apart, with Google Duo live sharing. Take your Galaxy experience further than ever with an all-new One UI 4.1, a secure Digital Wallet, enhanced security and privacy, plus smarter pairing with other Galaxy devices.

Product specifications

What's in the Box
Phone, USB C Data/Charging Cable, Quick Start Guide, User Guide, Warranty Guide, Ejection Pin, Earphones
Screen Type
Dynamic AMOLED 2X
Screen Size
6.6"
Video Capability
Yes
Operating System
Android
Software Version
Android 12.0
CPU
Exynos 2200
Internal Memory
128GB
Internal CPU RAM
8GB
Expandable Memory Slot
None
Primary Camera
Yes
Primary Camera Resolution (MP)
10MP
Secondary Camera
Yes
Secondary Camera Resolution (MP)
10MP
Video Recording Capability
2160p (4k Ultra HD)
Mains Charger Included
No
USB cable included
Yes
Headphones included
Yes
Battery Type
Lithium Ion
Battery Capacity (mAh)
4500
Wireless Charging Available
Yes
Product Height
157.4 Millimetre
Product Width
75.8 Millimetre
Product Weight
195 Gram
Type
Smart phone
Network
Tesco Mobile
Colour
Pink
Mobile Internet
5G
Touch Screen
Yes
Manufacturer Warranty Period
2 years
SIM Slots
Dual SIM
SIM Type
Nano SIM
Charger Connection Type
USB Type-C
GSM Frequency
QuadBand
NFC
Yes
Bluetooth®
Yes
Wi-Fi Capability
Yes
Sensors
In-display fingerprint sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Ambient light sensor, Proximity sensor, Face recognition, geomagnetic, hall
Water & Dust Resistance
Yes
Keypad
Touchscreen
Built-in MP3 player
Yes
Built-in FM Radio
No