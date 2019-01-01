We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.
Want to know more? Check out our
cookies policy
.
Accept all cookies
Manage cookies
Store Locator
Contact us
Help
Sign in
My Orders
Tesco.com
Tesco logo
There are no items currently in your Basket
There are no items currently in your Basket
Menu
Mobile Phones
SIMs & Online Top Ups
More
Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 32Gb Grey Lte
Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 32Gb Grey Lte
Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 32Gb Grey Lte
£259.00
Add to basket
Express delivery
Orders placed by 5pm (Sunday - Friday) will be delivered the next day. Orders placed after 5pm on Friday or on Saturday and Sunday will be delivered the following Tuesday*
Product information
Product specifications
Additional Information
What's in the Box
Tablet, Travel Adapter, Data Cable, Quick Start Guide, Ejection Pin
Screen
Screen Type
TFT
Screen Size
10.5"
Video Capability
Yes
Software
Operating System
Android
CPU
UniSOC T618
Memory
Internal Memory
32GB
Internal CPU RAM
3GB
Expandable Memory Slot
Up to 1TB microSD
Camera
Primary Camera
Yes
Secondary Camera
Yes
Secondary Camera Resolution (MP)
5MP
Video Recording Capability
1080p (Full HD)
Accessories Included
Mains Charger Included
Yes
USB cable included
Yes
Headphones included
No
Power
Battery Type
Lithium polymer
Battery Capacity (mAh)
7,040 mAh
Wireless Charging Available
No
Dimensions
Product Height
246.8 Millimetre
Product Width
161.9 Millimetre
Product Weight
476 Gram
Key Information
Network
Tesco Mobile
Colour
Grey
Mobile Internet
4G
Touch Screen
Yes
Manufacturer Warranty Period
2 years
Connectivity
SIM Slots
Single SIM
SIM Type
Nano SIM
Charger Connection Type
USB Type-C
NFC
No
Bluetooth®
Yes
Wi-Fi Capability
Yes
Variant
Network
Tesco Mobile
Colour
Grey
Additional Features
Sensors
Accelerometer, Compass, Gyro, Light, Hall Sensor
Water & Dust Resistance
No
Keypad
Touchscreen
Built-in MP3 player
Yes
Built-in FM Radio
No
Show All