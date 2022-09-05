Special Offers

Product information

Galaxy S22+. Capture and share epically bright night-time videos and portraits from dusk until dawn with revolutionary, AI-enhanced cameras. Entertainment from the palm of your hand just got unbelievably bright and incredibly immersive. It's full stream ahead with the speed of Samsung's fastest 4nm processor and a battery that outlasts the day, plus 45W Super Fast Charging. Experience new ways to watch, chat and be together with friends even when you're apart, with Google Duo live sharing. Take your Galaxy experience further than ever with an all-new One UI 4.1, a secure Digital Wallet, enhanced security and privacy, plus smarter pairing with other Galaxy devices.