Special Offers

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 128Gb Phantom White

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 128Gb Phantom White

£1149.99
Express delivery

Product information

With the first embedded S Pen in the Galaxy S series and 8GB RAM, Galaxy S22 Ultra means you'll never settle for anything less than ultimate productivity. Capture the unseen and take incredibly bright and smooth night-time videos with our breakthrough, AI-enhanced Nightography. Capture the clearest, brightest night shots ever on a Galaxy and take pro-grade portraits in low light thanks to revolutionary, AI-enhanced cameras. All the power and speed you crave with our 4nm processor, a battery that lasts more than a day and 45W Super Fast Charging 2.0. View all your content as brilliantly outside as you can inside with our incredibly immersive, unbelievably bright 1750nit Dynamic AMOLED 2X display. Enrich your Galaxy experience with an all-new One UI 4.1, a secure Digital Wallet, enhanced security and privacy, and even smarter pairing with other Galaxy devices.

Product specifications

What's in the Box
Phone, USB C Data/Charging Cable, Quick Start Guide, User Guide, Warranty Guide, Ejection Pin, S Pen
Screen Type
Dynamic AMOLED 2X
Screen Size
6.8"
Video Capability
Yes
Operating System
Android
Software Version
Android 12.0
CPU
Exynos 2200
Internal Memory
128GB
Internal CPU RAM
8GB
Expandable Memory Slot
None
Primary Camera
Yes
Primary Camera Resolution (MP)
10MP
Secondary Camera
Yes
Video Recording Capability
2160p (4k Ultra HD)
Mains Charger Included
No
USB cable included
Yes
Headphones included
No
Battery Type
Lithium Ion
Battery Capacity (mAh)
5000
Wireless Charging Available
Yes
Product Height
163.3 Millimetre
Product Width
77.9 Millimetre
Product Weight
228 Gram
Type
Smart phone
Network
Tesco Mobile
Colour
White
Mobile Internet
5G
Touch Screen
Yes
Manufacturer Warranty Period
2 years
SIM Slots
Dual SIM
SIM Type
Nano SIM
Charger Connection Type
USB Type-C
GSM Frequency
QuadBand
NFC
Yes
Bluetooth®
Yes
Wi-Fi Capability
Yes
Network
Tesco Mobile
Colour
White
Sensors
In-display fingerprint sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Ambient light sensor, Proximity sensor, Face recognition, geomagnetic, hall
Water & Dust Resistance
Yes
Keypad
Touchscreen
Built-in MP3 player
Yes
Built-in FM Radio
No