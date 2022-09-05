Special Offers

Product information

With the first embedded S Pen in the Galaxy S series and 8GB RAM, Galaxy S22 Ultra means you'll never settle for anything less than ultimate productivity. Capture the unseen and take incredibly bright and smooth night-time videos with our breakthrough, AI-enhanced Nightography. Capture the clearest, brightest night shots ever on a Galaxy and take pro-grade portraits in low light thanks to revolutionary, AI-enhanced cameras. All the power and speed you crave with our 4nm processor, a battery that lasts more than a day and 45W Super Fast Charging 2.0. View all your content as brilliantly outside as you can inside with our incredibly immersive, unbelievably bright 1750nit Dynamic AMOLED 2X display. Enrich your Galaxy experience with an all-new One UI 4.1, a secure Digital Wallet, enhanced security and privacy, and even smarter pairing with other Galaxy devices.