Samsung Galaxy S21 Fe 5G Olive

Offer available
Offer available

£699.99
Express deliveryOrders placed by 5pm (Sunday - Friday) will be delivered the next day. Orders placed after 5pm on Friday or on Saturday and Sunday will be delivered the following Tuesday*

Special Offers

Buy A Tesco Mobile Top Up and Save £10 on Selected Handsets
FREE SIM SAVE £0.99

Product information

Product specifications

What's in the Box
Phone, USB lead, SIM removal tool, User Guide, Warranty Guide
Screen Type
Dynamic AMOLED 2X
Screen Size
6.4"
Video Capability
Yes
Operating System
Android
Software Version
Android Version 11
CPU
Qualcomm | Adreno 660
Internal Memory
128GB
Internal CPU RAM
6GB/8GB
Expandable Memory Slot
None
Primary Camera
Yes
Primary Camera Resolution (MP)
32MP
Secondary Camera
Yes
Secondary Camera Resolution (MP)
12MP
Video Recording Capability
1080p (Full HD)
Mains Charger Included
No
USB cable included
Yes
Headphones included
No
Battery Type
Lithium ion
Battery Capacity (mAh)
4500MaH
Wireless Charging Available
Yes
Product Height
155.7 Millimetre
Product Width
74.5 Millimetre
Product Weight
177 Gram
Type
Smart phone
Network
SIM Free
Colour
Green
Mobile Internet
5G
Touch Screen
Yes
Manufacturer Warranty Period
2 years
SIM Slots
Dual SIM
SIM Type
Nano SIM
Charger Connection Type
USB Type-C
GSM Frequency
QuadBand
NFC
Yes
Bluetooth®
Yes
Wi-Fi Capability
Yes
Sensors
face recognition, fingerprint sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Ambient light sensor, Proximity sensor, Geomagnetic,Hall
Water & Dust Resistance
Yes
Keypad
QWERTY & touchscreen
Built-in MP3 player
Yes
Built-in FM Radio
No